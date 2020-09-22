UPDATED: Leave our town! Locals tell You Tube activist "Blind Justice" they've had enough

Quaint Madison is a town where folks know their police officers by name and drink coffee with them at the local McDonald’s.

The crime rate is low in the community of about 2,200 and the department practices community policing with heart, shopping with underprivileged kids for Christmas presents and the like.

The force has sought to build bridges with minority residents over the past couple of years through dialogue and by enlisting a popular Black pastor and alderman, the Rev. William Phillips, as the department’s chaplain.

Newly-tapped Chief Jason White savors the strong ties his force of 18 have with the town. Most weeks, White ducks in and checks that all is in order with local business owners. Most he calls by first name.

"I think for the most part, Madison is one of the best little towns,'' said White, who stressed his officers are trained not to react emotionally to Nelson's provocations.

"We are a good little community. A lot of places in this world have problems, but we're still trying to live a good life here.''

“Local people care about our law enforcement. And our community’s not going to put up with that,’’ Haines said. “Enough is enough. We’re not playing anymore.’’