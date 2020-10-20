Lexington removed a Confederate statue to ease conflicts over it. But tensions remain.

The city recently fought in court for the statue’s removal because of safety concerns, citing tension between protesters and counter protesters. However, Davidson County officials did not agree and filed a restraining order last week to prevent the city from taking down the statue.

But the county said it had no legal recourse after the city and the statue’s owner, the Robert E. Lee Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy No. 324, came to an agreement to have the statue relocated to somewhere outside of the city limits.

Debra Barta, president of the Daughters of the Confederacy No. 324, said in Thursday's hearing on the restraining order that the group wished it could keep the statue where it was, The Dispatch reported.

"But it is not practical in today's political climate," she said.

"Our goal has always been the preservation of the memorial," Barta said during the hearing, "and I fear for its safety, the safety of the citizens, and the safety of the community. People should not have to live in fear. Folks should not be intimidated by others on one side or the other."

Though Johnson is relieved to see the empty slab where the statue once stood, she noted just how volatile protesting became over the last several months.