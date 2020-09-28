Local News Briefs from Eden

Five new Eden businesses have either celebrated their grand openings or have them slated for early October. Please support these local entrepreneurs who are bringing new shopping opportunities, an event venue, and delicious drinks and food to our city.

Divine Nutrition: Ribbon Cutting Oct. 7

This new Eden business has opened at 403 W. King's Hwy., Suite B in Eden (next to Allstate Insurance.) They offer healthy smoothies and energy drinks, plus personal coaching. Divine Nutrition will celebrate their ribbon cutting on October 7th at 11 a.m. Hours are 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Call 336-512-9699 for more information or visit http://Nutritionbychrissy.goherbalife.com

Black Sheep Boutique Quilt Company: Ribbon Cutting October 8th

This full-service shop carries a variety of high-end fabric choices, as well as patterns, books, threads, notions and other sewing supplies you’ll need for your next quilting project. Black Sheep also offers sewing classes for all levels of experience — from beginners to advanced —with some of the area’s top instructors. They are located at 651 Washington Street and will celebrate their Grand Opening and ribbon cutting on October 8th at 11 a.m. Come welcome them.

The V Suites Events & Design