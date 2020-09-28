Local News Briefs from Eden

Five new Eden businesses have either celebrated their grand openings or have them slated for early October. Please support these local entrepreneurs who are bringing new shopping opportunities, an event venue, and delicious drinks and food to our city.
Divine Nutrition: Ribbon Cutting Oct. 7
This new Eden business has opened at 403 W. King's Hwy., Suite B in Eden (next to Allstate Insurance.) They offer healthy smoothies and energy drinks, plus personal coaching. Divine Nutrition will celebrate their ribbon cutting on October 7th at 11 a.m. Hours are 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Call 336-512-9699 for more information or visit http://Nutritionbychrissy.goherbalife.com
Black Sheep Boutique Quilt Company: Ribbon Cutting October 8th
This full-service shop carries a variety of high-end fabric choices, as well as patterns, books, threads, notions and other sewing supplies you’ll need for your next quilting project. Black Sheep also offers sewing classes for all levels of experience — from beginners to advanced —with some of the area’s top instructors. They are located at 651 Washington Street and will celebrate their Grand Opening and ribbon cutting on October 8th at 11 a.m. Come welcome them.
The V Suites Events & Design
Located at 127 N. Fieldcrest Road in Downtown Draper, V Suites Events & Design held their ribbon cutting and grand opening Sept. 25. V Suites is the perfect intimate event and design venue that adds a touch of elegance and grace to all celebrations. Call 336-355-5506 for more information.
MJ’s Barbeque-New Downtown Draper Business
Local resident John Moore recently opened MJ's Barbeque where the former Jerry’s Restaurant was located at 121 N. Fieldcrest Road in the Downtown Draper area of Eden. The business is open Tuesday-Saturday.
A & K Emporium
A&K Emporium has opened at 649 Washington Street and celebrated their ribbon cutting on Sept. 23. They sell antiques, crafts and jewelry, so stop by to purchase a special gift for any occasion. Call 336-627-3790 for more information.
Sophisticated Rubbish
This Historic Downtown Eden business had its first year anniversary and ribbon cutting on Sept. 18. This store is full of great and novel items for your shopping pleasure. Stop by their 633 Monroe Street location—next to That Little Pork Shop—and support local business.
A & B Pest Control
Located at 134 N. Fieldcrest Road, A&B Pest Control is licensed in both North Carolina and Virginia. They provide full service residential and commercial pest control. Call 336-627-9113 for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!