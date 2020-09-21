Local News Briefs from Eden

A & K Emporium Ribbon Cutting

A&K Emporium, located at 649 Washington Street, held its ribbon cutting Monday morning. They sell antiques, crafts and jewelry. Call 336-627-3790 for more information.

Meadow Road Business Park

Spaces are available now at the Meadow Road Business Park, located across from the former Eden Mall. Call 336-337-3254 for more information.

Draper Cycles

Located at 513 S. Fieldcrest Road, Draper Cycles is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. They sell street and off-road bikes, as well as ATV’s. Draper Cycle also has a machine shop and offers sales and service. Call 336-635-5811 for more information.

Eden Mattress & Furniture

Located at 945 Washington Street (across from Speedy’s) you can find great deals on mattresses and furniture at this Eden store. Call 336-627-6481 for more information.

Elizabeth’s Pizza

Elizabeth’s is located at 640 S. Van Buren Road in the Meadow Greens Shopping Center. They serve pizza, subs, entrees and other sandwiches. Hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Call 336-627-5291 to order takeout.

The V Suites Events & Design

They are located at 127 N. Fieldcrest Road in Downtown Draper. Their ribbon cutting and grand opening will take place on Friday, September 25th at 11 a.m. The V Suite is the perfect intimate event and design venue that adds a touch of elegance and grace to all celebrations. Call 336-355-5506 for more information.