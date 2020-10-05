Local News Briefs from Eden

Divine Nutrition Held Ribbon Cutting on Monday

This new Eden business has opened at 403 W. King's Hwy, Suite B in Eden (next to Allstate Insurance.) They offer healthy smoothies and energy drinks, plus personal coaching. They celebrated their ribbon cutting on Monday. Hours are 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Call 336-512-9699 for more information or visithttp://Nutritionbychrissy.goherbalife.com

Black Sheep Boutique Quilt Company held Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday

This is a full-service shop, with a variety of high-end fabric choices, as well as patterns, books, thread, notions and other sewing supplies you’ll need for your next quilting project. They also offer sewing classes with some of the area’s top instructors. There are lessons for all levels of experience, from first time sewer and beyond. The shop is located at 651 Washington Street and celebrated their Grand Opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Come welcome them.

Nestle Purina comes to Eden