Local News Briefs from Eden

Divine Nutrition Held Ribbon Cutting on Monday
This new Eden business has opened at 403 W. King's Hwy, Suite B in Eden (next to Allstate Insurance.) They offer healthy smoothies and energy drinks, plus personal coaching. They celebrated their ribbon cutting on Monday. Hours are 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Call 336-512-9699 for more information or visithttp://Nutritionbychrissy.goherbalife.com
Black Sheep Boutique Quilt Company held Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday
This is a full-service shop, with a variety of high-end fabric choices, as well as patterns, books, thread, notions and other sewing supplies you’ll need for your next quilting project. They also offer sewing classes with some of the area’s top instructors. There are lessons for all levels of experience, from first time sewer and beyond. The shop is located at 651 Washington Street and celebrated their Grand Opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Come welcome them.
Nestle Purina comes to Eden
Last week, it was announced that Nestle Purina PetCare would be coming to Eden bringing 300 jobs and a record $450 million in investment to the former MillerCoors facility. This announcement marked the end of a more than six-month process of working this project. All of those who contributed to bringing Nestle Purina to Eden deserve thanks and include:
N.C. Sen. Phil Berger (R)and the North Carolina Department of Commerce, which helped support the project with state incentives.
Eden City Council and Rockingham County Commissioners who supported the project. Without that support, it wouldn’t have happened.
Rockingham County Economic Development Director Leigh Cockram and Existing Industry Manager Kerry Taylor, along with Eden Economic Development.
770 Ventures, which owned the MillerCoors property. In January of 2019, after purchasing the facility, they pledged to bring jobs back to the facility and they fulfilled that promise. Specifically, David and Deven Griffin deserve special thanks. If D.H. Griffin wasn’t part of this process, it wouldn’t have happened.
Drew Lucas of One Environmental Group, a former MillerCoors employee who was always willing to show the property during the four years it was vacant and who was invaluable to the Nestle Purina due diligence team.
City of Eden staff, including City Manager Jon Mendenhall, former Interim City Manager Terry Shelton, City Attorney Erin Gilley, Planning and Inspections Director Kelly Stultz, Inspector Bob Vincent, City Engineer Bev Odell, Public Works Director Paul Dishmon and Facilities and Maintenance Department employees Ray Thomas, Jimmy Dillon and Joey Massey.
Coordinator of Special Events and Tourism Cindy Adams, Amy Winn, Teri Sentiff, Deanna Hunt and Blair Barker all contributed to a celebratory event following the announcement.
Finally, we thank the Nestle Purina company for selecting Eden for its first N.C. facility. They are returning jobs, investment and optimism to Eden. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with this company for many years to come.
