Eden Venture Business Park
The former Eden Mall is under new management. The building is being painted and outside appearance improved dramatically. The new owner is seeking professional and light industrial tenants and will build to suit your needs. Visit www.edenventurebusinesspark.com for more information and to apply.
Gildan Yarns
Gildan is seeking machine electricians, spinning and carding technicians, spinning and carding operators, and can haulers. There are some day shift positions, but the majority of these openings are on the night shift. Most positions are for 12-hour shifts on a 2-2-3 schedule. For more information, visit their 335 Summit Road facility.
Planet Fitness Now Open
Eden Planet Fitness is now open after being closed due to the pandemic for several months. If you are a member, you are now free to exercise in their state-of-the-art Kingsway Plaza facility. If you are not a member, now is a great time to visit the facility to sign up for a membership. They are located at 220 W. King’s Hwy and can be reached at 336-279-5603.
Eden YMCA Now Open
The Eden YMCA at 301 S. Kennedy Street has reopened with limited capacity (30%) and following all local, state and national guidelines.
Indoor Fitness Hours: Monday-Friday, 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sunday, Closed. If you placed your membership on hold during their temporary closure due to COVID-19, it will automatically be reactivated. As they reopen, they are keeping member and staff health and safety at the forefront. For more details, please call the Eden YMCA at 336-623-8496.
UNC Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
Dr. Steven Case is ready to serve you at this Eden medical practice located at 520 S. Van Buren Road next to UNC Rockingham Healthcare. Dr. Case specializes in orthopedic care. Call 336-627-7500 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Carter Motor and Cycle Sales
Located at 915 Washington Street, this new Eden business offers auto sales and service. They are open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m. Call 336-612-2864 for more information.
This is Nirvana
This Historic Downtown Eden store is located at 615 Washington Street and sells international home décor, clothing and jewelry.
Fair Funeral Home
Being located in the Eden community and being an active member of it are two very different things. As your neighborhood funeral home, Fair Funeral Home is honored to serve Eden citizens both through funeral care and community involvement. Call them at 336-623-2161 to learn how they can serve you further.
Sweet Revenge Bakery
and Occasion Cakes
This popular Eden bakery is located at 705 Washington Street in Historic Downtown Eden. Owner Brenna Talley Yates makes delicious cakes, cookies and cupcakes. Hours are Tuesday and Wednesday, 12-6 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. -6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 336-627-3694 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.