MJ’s Barbecue Ribbon Cutting was Monday
MJ’s Barbecue, located at 121 N. Fieldcrest Road, held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Monday morning. They are open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and offer slow smoked pulled pork trays, sandwiches, vegetable plates, burgers, fried chicken plates, smoked chicken plates, and more. Call 336-635-2575 for your takeout order.
Great River Race Saturday
Eden’s Great River Race will take place Saturday starting at the new Klyce Street river access point and ending 1.07 miles east at the Leaksville Landing off of S. Hamilton Street. In the early 1980’s, The Great River Race was held on the Dan River and was repeated in 2017. Participants are encouraged to create their own “seaworthy” vessels and float or paddle down the Dan to the finish line at Leaksville Landing.
The race will be included in RiverFest activities in 2021. Since RiverFest is designed to celebrate Eden’s art, history and river heritage, The Great River Race is a perfect fit as it celebrates Eden’s rivers.
There will be prizes for the first three boaters to cross the finish line:
First Prize: $500
Second Prize: $300
Third Prize: $200
Organizers ask that everyone construct safe crafts and wear personal safety vests. And no matter what shape they're in, vessels must be removed from the river at the conclusion of the race. Rules are available at Eden City Hall or the Eden Chamber of Commerce.
To register for the race, contact the Eden Chamber of Commerce at 336-623-3336 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily or call Randy Hunt at 336-613-2859.
Restaurant Space for Lease
The former Tee's Pizza restaurant space located at 115 N. Fieldcrest Road is now available for lease. The owner has priced this space very reasonably to help make any tenant successful. For more information, call Tim Biggs at 336-613-9715.
Eden YMCA Now Open
The YMCA in Eden is now opened with limited capacity to comply with pandemic safety restrictions issued by the state.
The pool, tennis courts and outdoor group exercise areas have been in use since June, but the fitness center is now open to all active YMCA members. The facility will continue to operate with reduced hours during this phase of reopening. The Y also offers water exercise classes and swim lessons, as well as private tennis lessons, adult tennis classes and junior tennis clinics. Operating hours are Monday-Friday from 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The facility will be closed on Sundays for the time being. Basketball, pickleball, youth sports leagues and racquetball will be opening in the later stages of reopening.
