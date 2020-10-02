Lot 25:40 Cooks up Drive-Thru BBQ to raise funds for county's hungry

MAYODAN — A busy local outreach agency here will soon cook up a barbecue pork feast to raise funds for the county's hungry.

Lot 25:40 will sponsor an Oct. 24 drive-thru BBQ event to feature dinner plates of slow-cooked pork with sides and a drink, as well as quarts of barbecue to take home and full butts to serve the family.

The event will also feature a 10 a.m sidewalk sale of consignment items, as well as a 25% off discount on all sidewalk items. Look for home furnishings, decor and kitchen items.

Fun runs from 12-3 p.m. at the ministry, located at 411 S. 2nd Ave.

Plates are $7, while quarts are $10 and full butts are $35.

Call ahead to reserve your barbecue now.

For more information, call 336-523-0541.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.