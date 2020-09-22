Man killed by deputies was being held against his will in SUV that Davidson County authorities were chasing, lawsuit claims

Two Davidson County sheriff's deputies are being sued over a fatal shooting after a chase that started in Forsyth and went through Guilford and Davidson counties in March. Davidson County's district attorney says criminal charges are expected, although he would not say who he plans to charge.
John Mark Hendrick Jr., 32, was a passenger in a stolen SUV and died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the lawsuit, which was filed ThursdayAug. 27 in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of North Carolina. Hendrick's mother, Donna Faye Kiger, filed the lawsuit as the administrator of her son's estate. The State Bureau of Investigation has concluded an investigation into the deputies' actions, and Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank said Tuesday that he is planning to file criminal charges. He would not say what those charges would be.
The deputies who are being sued are Barry Lee Bartrug III and Matthew Jacob Shelton. They were placed on administrative leave during the SBI investigation. It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether they were still employed at the sheriff's office. Sheriff Richie Simmons did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
John Vermitsky, one of the attorneys for Hendrick's estate, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
According to the lawsuit, the chase started around 2 a.m. March 26. Hendrick was in the front passenger seat, and the driver was Charles Justin Boothe, who is facing criminal charges stemming from the chase. In the back seat was 18-year-old Deven McKay Mathis.
The lawsuit says that Boothe had just dropped off Mathis' girlfriend and was driving on Lewisville-Clemmons Road toward Peace Haven Road in Clemmons. Boothe ran through a yellow light, and a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy turned on his blue lights in an attempt to stop the SUV.
Boothe did not stop, and the sheriff's deputy gave chase. According to the lawsuit, Hendrick and Mathis begged Boothe to pull over and let them out. Boothe refused, saying he would not be going back to prison, according to the lawsuit.
"They continued to ask him to stop and let them out but Boothe refused, turning onto Highway 421 and traveling East toward Guilford and eventually Davidson County," according to the lawsuit.
The chase went on for several hours at "relatively moderate speeds," according to the lawsuit. And during the chase, Hendrick and Mathis called 911. Boothe also called 911, telling a dispatcher that if the deputies backed off, he would let the passengers out. The chase continued, going first through Guilford and then into Davidson, from Thomasville to Lexington.
By that time, Davidson County deputies had taken the lead and did a "pit" maneuver, crashing into Boothe's car and then blocking the vehicle in.
The lawsuit alleges that "Defendants Bartrug and Shelton exited their patrol vehicles and immediately began firing on the vehicle driven by Boothe, firing at least three to six shots into the passenger side of the vehicle."
"All of these vehicle shots were fired towards the passenger seat, with one striking Hendrick in the forehead, killing him instantly," the lawsuit said. "No warning was given before firing the deadly shots, nor was any attempt taken to avoid targeting the passengers who were clearly kept in the vehicle against their will. Instead the force was deliberately used against Hendrick, killing him and seizing the vehicle."
The family claims in the lawsuit that Hendrick's constitutional rights were violated in the fatal shooting and that "the excessive forced used by Deputy Bartrug and Deputy Shelton, by shooting and killing Hendrick, served no legitimate law enforcement objective." Instead, according to the lawsuit, the alleged excessive force was "committed maliciously and sadistically for the purpose of causing Hendrick harm and evidencing a reckless and callous disregard for Hendrick's federally protected rights."
The family seeks compensatory and punitive damages in the lawsuit.
