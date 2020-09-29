Marisol: War in Heaven, Hell on Earth

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is pleased to present Marisol by José Rivera, streaming on-demand October 15-17. Recipient of the Obie Award for playwriting in 1993, the play follows Marisol Perez, a young Puerto Rican woman who struggles to switch between working in her cushy Manhattan job as a copy editor and going home to her rough neighborhood in the Bronx. When her Guardian Angel leaves her, Marisol must learn to fend for herself without the security of God in the end of days. In this blunt and honest telling of New York City without a benevolent God, we see Marisol come face to face with homelessness, prejudice, street-violence, hate crimes, sexuality, and loss of faith. When God becomes senile, all the things known to be true become unrecognizable in this sharp, hard-hitting story that leaves no room for normalcy as the world falls apart.
At the helm, director Jim Wren brings an innovative approach to intimate theatre with social distancing restrictions. Wren says “Marisol is a cry from the heart. It's a wildly theatrical attack on the injustices of class and caste, race and gender, and economics that is as relevant today as when it premiered in 1993, perhaps even more so. It's a play that I am privileged to once again explore with my students and colleagues at UNCG Theatre.”
Tickets for on-demand streaming are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336-334-4392, or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. The hours for operation at the UNCG Theatre Box Office are Monday-Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. The programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth and directing. The rigorous BA, BFA and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. The mission is to strengthen the students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them towards success and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.
