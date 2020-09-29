Marisol: War in Heaven, Hell on Earth

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is pleased to present Marisol by José Rivera, streaming on-demand October 15-17. Recipient of the Obie Award for playwriting in 1993, the play follows Marisol Perez, a young Puerto Rican woman who struggles to switch between working in her cushy Manhattan job as a copy editor and going home to her rough neighborhood in the Bronx. When her Guardian Angel leaves her, Marisol must learn to fend for herself without the security of God in the end of days. In this blunt and honest telling of New York City without a benevolent God, we see Marisol come face to face with homelessness, prejudice, street-violence, hate crimes, sexuality, and loss of faith. When God becomes senile, all the things known to be true become unrecognizable in this sharp, hard-hitting story that leaves no room for normalcy as the world falls apart.