Casey Tyrone Scales, 48, of Madison.

MADISON— Casey Tyrone Scales turned himself in at the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Saturday night after claiming responsibility for the attack on his aunt Teresa Wright that ended her life.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at around 10:30 p.m. from a person who said a relative had been injured at 151 Pleasantville Church Road here, Wright's residence.

Authorities found Wright, 57, struggling for her life and injured by an "edged weapon,'' according to a Sunday news release from the sheriff's office.

Emergency crews took Wright for treatment at an area hospital where she died.

Scales, 48, who shares Wright's home address, phoned authorities at the 911 call center shortly after Wright was discovered and he confessed to harming her.

A dispatcher told him to drive to the sheriff's office and exit his car with his hands up, the release said.

Scales complied and deputies arrested and charged him with first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and felony assault by strangulation. 

Placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility without bond, Scales is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Sept. 22.

