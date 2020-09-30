Nestle Purina pledges 300 jobs, $450 million investment to convert Eden MillerCoors plant to pet food facility

EDEN – Nestle Purina PetCare will hire 300 workers and spend $450 million converting the former MillerCoors plant here for production of dry pet food by 2024, the company’s president announced here Wednesday morning.
“Eden is Purina’s first manufacturing operation in North Carolina, and through this expansion we build on our more than 90-year history of making science-based dog and cat foods that pet owners trust,’’ said Nestle Purina U.S. President Nina Leigh Krueger, who joined with state and local officials for the announcement outside the Meadow Road plant.
The facility should be operational by 2022 and fully staffed by 2024, a company official said in a news release on Wednesday.
Jobs are expected to pay average annual salaries of about $42,000, according to a news release from the office of N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, who was in Eden for a press conference at the plant site.
Such job prospects are good news for the rural county of about 91,000 where the poverty rate far exceeds the state average of 13.5% at 18.5% and the unemployment rate is above the 7.5% state average at 9%.
Purina will receive a $4.3 million performance state incentive Job Development Investment Grant over 12 years, as well as local incentives to locate in Rockingham County, according to Berger’s release, which did not include details about state and county performance-based economic incentives made to Nestle Purina.
"This massive investment is a game-changer for the community I represent, where my home is and where I raised my kids," Berger said in the release.
Purina plans to hire professional staff, production operators, technical staff and engineers, a company spokesman said in a press release Wednesday.
Community economic development teams have long hoped for a vital manufacturer as a tenant for the 1.3 million square-foot shuttered MillerCoors plant, which sits on 1,365 acres.
"The announcement of 300 new jobs and record financial investment by such a prominent company marks a great day for Eden and Rockingham County," said Eden's Director of Economic Development Mike Dougherty.
“We are ecstatic Nestlé Purina has chosen Eden and Rockingham County as their new manufacturing home,” Mark Richardson, chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, said in a news release.
“The news of their expansion into this property brings so much light and revitalization to our community. We are anxious to watch this site come back to life with new employees as well as tax base, but more importantly excited to see it occupied by such a well-known and respected company.”
The brewing giant, which had been the county’s third largest employer, closed the facility in September 2016, putting more than 500 people out of work.
In January 2019, an affiliate of D.H. Griffin, the Greensboro-based demolition and site development company, bought the vast 39-year-old property for $2.76 million, roughly 5% of the $53.6 million MillerCoors paid Miller Brewing Co. for the plant in 2008.
Dougherty said D.H. Griffin, the Rockingham County Center for Economic Development, Small Business and Tourism, the City of Eden, the Eden City Council and county commissioners share credit for aggressively recruiting Purina.
Purina operates 21 other pet food production facilities across the United States and Krueger on Wednesday announced that the new Eden investment is part of a corporate expansion Nestle Purina began in 2019 with the opening of its Harwell, Georgia, wet pet food factory and distribution center.
Over the past five years, Nestle Purina has pumped $1.5 billion into manufacturing facilities across the country.
Once online, the Eden plant will manufacture Purina’s leading dry food brands for dogs and cats, including Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE and Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets, the company announced Wednesday.
“Despite the challenging times we have all been living in, Purina has remained resilient,’’ said Krueger, joined by one of Purina’s charming canine mascots, "Maddie Grace,'' a King Cavalier Spaniel that donned a bandana fashioned from Purina’s signature gingham checkerboard.
Continuing the theme and marking the day with social distancing style, Purina provided matching gingham masks to dignitaries during the press conference.
The pooch also made time for a photo shoot near the plant, sporting a miniature yellow hard hat.
“This strategic and long-term investment demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality nutrition for pets. We’re thankful for the great partnership at the state and local levels, and we are excited to be a part of this community now and for many years to come,” Krueger said.
Purina’s investment further fortifies the state’s economy, Governor Roy Cooper said on Wednesday afternoon.
“North Carolina’s manufacturing workforce is strong, and this announcement is an important new phase in Nestlé Purina’s growth,” Cooper said in a news release.
“This company’s global reputation for quality products, innovation, sustainability, and corporate citizenship fits well with our state’s workforce, economy, and the business community.”
Purina will be a strong corporate ally for the community, assured Vice President of Manufacturing Nolan Terry, who joined at the podium with Krueger.
“The property is in good working condition and we have an incredible opportunity to transform this into a world-class pet food facility. We also see great potential to work with a highly skilled workforce in the region and provide a chance to start a new chapter of their career at Purina. Great people and a great location is a win-win.”
Green-minded, the corporation announced Wednesday that the Eden facility will design production to recover and recycle heat and water. The plant will strive to create zero waste disposal and ultimately use only renewable electricity. By 2030, the company hopes to boast zero environmental impact, a news release said.
To view and apply for positions at the Eden plant, visit purinajobs.com/Eden.
