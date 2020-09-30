Nestle Purina pledges 300 jobs, $450 million investment to convert Eden MillerCoors plant to pet food facility

EDEN – Nestle Purina PetCare will hire 300 workers and spend $450 million converting the former MillerCoors plant here for production of dry pet food by 2024, the company’s president announced here Wednesday morning.

“Eden is Purina’s first manufacturing operation in North Carolina, and through this expansion we build on our more than 90-year history of making science-based dog and cat foods that pet owners trust,’’ said Nestle Purina U.S. President Nina Leigh Krueger, who joined with state and local officials for the announcement outside the Meadow Road plant.

The facility should be operational by 2022 and fully staffed by 2024, a company official said in a news release on Wednesday.

Jobs are expected to pay average annual salaries of about $42,000, according to a news release from the office of N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, who was in Eden for a press conference at the plant site.

Such job prospects are good news for the rural county of about 91,000 where the poverty rate far exceeds the state average of 13.5% at 18.5% and the unemployment rate is above the 7.5% state average at 9%.