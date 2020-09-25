New testing site to open Oct 1, replaces Madison-Mayodan Library location

MAYODAN — It’s been a month since western Rockingham County’s primary COVID-19 testing site closed, but beginning Oct. 1, area residents will again have a drive up service.
The new drive-up site will be operated by Caswell Family Medical Center staff and a nurse from James Austin Health Clinic in Eden at the old Mayodan Library at 101 North 10th Avenue.
It will operate much in the same way as the Madison site, according to Ryan Millner, spokesman for CFMC.
But Millner hopes the new venue will accommodate more people seeking vital testing, he said, explaining the site is more easy to access and located in a residential setting.
Testing will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., weather permitting.
Folks seeking a test may remain in their cars as a nurse visits vehicles, collects information and administers nasal swab tests through the window. Results are typically available in 7-14 days.
Millner said the Madison site, located near a busy shopping center, had some transportation issues that made CFMC seek an alternate site.
No appointment is needed to get tested, but the site operates on a first-come, first-served basis. So CFMC encourages people to come early.
According to CFMC’s website, there are no out-of-pocket costs for the COVID-19 test, but individuals with health insurance should bring their information and cards. All costs will be billed to insurance providers, so there will be no co-pay or deductible, according to the website.
If you have no health insurance, it’s no problem, according to CFMC. COVID-19 screening and tests for individuals without health insurance is paid for by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which was established by the federal government in March.
Early in the pandemic, health officials realized there was a vital need for testing in western Rockingham, said Susan Young, interim health director for the Rockingham County Division of Public Health.
The western region of the county is home to small towns Madison, Mayodan, and Stoneville with a combined population of 5,755.
With the county’s percent positive infection rate having reached 10% several weeks back, testing is critical in Rockingham County as the county tries to lower that number.
By Friday, the percent positive rate had dropped to 6%, only one point above the 5% mark considered manageable for a community, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Statewide, the percent positive rate is 5.5%.
Rockingham County, with a population of about 91,000, has administered 18,056 tests.
On Friday, 1,209 cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in Rockingham County and 22 people had died of the disease.
A total of 2,870,191 tests have been completed statewide, finding 198,189 confirmed cases, state health records show. Statewide, 3,356 people have died from the novel coronavirus.
Any updates on closings due to weather will be updated on CFMC’s website each week. https://caswellmedical.org/covid-19-testing-sites/
For more information on COVID-19 in N.C. and Rockingham County you can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov
