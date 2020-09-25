New testing site to open Oct 1, replaces Madison-Mayodan Library location

According to CFMC’s website, there are no out-of-pocket costs for the COVID-19 test, but individuals with health insurance should bring their information and cards. All costs will be billed to insurance providers, so there will be no co-pay or deductible, according to the website.

If you have no health insurance, it’s no problem, according to CFMC. COVID-19 screening and tests for individuals without health insurance is paid for by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which was established by the federal government in March.

Early in the pandemic, health officials realized there was a vital need for testing in western Rockingham, said Susan Young, interim health director for the Rockingham County Division of Public Health.

The western region of the county is home to small towns Madison, Mayodan, and Stoneville with a combined population of 5,755.

With the county’s percent positive infection rate having reached 10% several weeks back, testing is critical in Rockingham County as the county tries to lower that number.

By Friday, the percent positive rate had dropped to 6%, only one point above the 5% mark considered manageable for a community, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Statewide, the percent positive rate is 5.5%.