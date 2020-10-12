News Briefs from Eden

These Eden and Rockingham County companies are hiring:
Weil-McLain
Hiring 10-15 full time employees including machine operator, assembler, material handler and paint operator. Visit www.weil-mclain.com/careers for more information.
Armor Express
Openings for a ballistic sewer, carrier and ballistic spread and cut, packout clerk, customer service representative, customer service supervisor, ballistic pad prep, warehouse clerk, carrier sewer and ballistic material handler. Applicants should apply by visiting armorexpress.com under Resources<Careers.
Josh Smith Auto Repair
Looking to hire an automotive technician. If interested, you may apply and submit your resume in person during their regular business hours of Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. or email it to joshsmithauto536@yahoo.com. They are offering a referral reward: if you refer an applicant and they are hired, you will receive a $200 reward!
Blow Molded Solutions
Immediate openings for machine operators at Blow Molded Solutions in Mayodan. They offer 12-hour shifts (day or night) and up to $11.75/hour. Contact AmeriStaff at www.ameristaff.com or 336-623-6252 for more information. Applications may be filled out onsite Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Henniges
Openings for a quality engineer, quality systems coordinator, industrial engineer, engineer and HR generalist. You may submit your resumes to dana.huskey@hennigesautomotive.com.
Royalty Adult & Home Care
They are now hiring CNA's. For more information, call 336-623-2547; visit their website at www.royaltyhwr.com; or email angela@royaltyhwr.com.
Workforce Unlimited
Hiring for positions in Blairs, Va.; Martinsville, Va.; Eden and Reidsville. They have openings for order picker, packaging and general laborer positions in all shifts. For more information, call the Reidsville branch at 336-347-7783 or visit wfunlimited.com
