News Briefs from Eden

These Eden and Rockingham County companies are hiring:

Weil-McLain

Hiring 10-15 full time employees including machine operator, assembler, material handler and paint operator. Visit www.weil-mclain.com/careers for more information.

Armor Express

Openings for a ballistic sewer, carrier and ballistic spread and cut, packout clerk, customer service representative, customer service supervisor, ballistic pad prep, warehouse clerk, carrier sewer and ballistic material handler. Applicants should apply by visiting armorexpress.com under Resources<Careers.

Josh Smith Auto Repair

Looking to hire an automotive technician. If interested, you may apply and submit your resume in person during their regular business hours of Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. or email it to joshsmithauto536@yahoo.com. They are offering a referral reward: if you refer an applicant and they are hired, you will receive a $200 reward!

Blow Molded Solutions