Night Owl Stoneworks up and running in Eden's old K-Mart building

The addition of NONSW to the list of manufacturers in Eden will “give the community a more diverse workforce and one with different skill sets,’’ Dougherty said of the city of some 16,000 where textiles, furniture, mattresses, military and police armor, aircraft carpeting and trucking are among the largest manufacturers and industries.

The investment in the community will “certainly improve the tax revenue coming from that structure since he is investing heavily in the facility,’’ Dougherty said. “It takes a formerly retail structure that is not viable any longer and turns it into a light industrial facility.

Hutchins, has also purchased the former Eden Mall, which he is calling the Eden Venture Business Park, Dougherty said Tuesday. Hutchins has plans to open a cabinet fabrication facility there and offers custom accommodations, or "up-fits,'' to professional businesses and light industrial tenants, Dougherty said.

No retail businesses are expected for the space, Dougherty said.

“This completely changes the facility and makes it vibrant and productive again. "So, he (Hutchins) has taken deteriorating structures and transformed them for the good of our community and to provide jobs.’’

