Nine RockATOP graduates sign on with MCI and RCS

“In my almost six years at the College, RockATOP is one of the best – if not the best – programs we’ve put in place working with partners across the region,” said RCC President Dr. Mark Kinlaw. “This is a great partnership and a wonderful opportunity for our students to earn a degree, to work, and apprentice, and after that, to have full employment. I congratulate our apprentices on a job well done, I wish you the very best, (and) I thank our partners.”

“Our kids are getting real-world experience,” RCS Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell, adding his own gratitude to the businesses involved in the program.

Nancy Tulloch-Moore, chair of the RockATOP Consortium, said, “We attribute out success to the dedication of many smart and forward-thinking people, and our ability to manage the delicate balance between business talent needs and qualified interested students.”

Jaime Trogdon of Machine Specialties Inc. introduced his company’s apprenticeships and signed their paperwork.

He said Slaughter has shown great potential by staying engaged and asking questions, and Vaden is a dedicated, hard worker.

Slaughter said the RockATOP program targets students who enjoy hands-on learning.