Nine RockATOP graduates sign on with MCI and RCS

WENTWORTH – One local company is eight workers richer this fall, after high school seniors and recent graduates in the RockATOP program officially signed on as full apprentices at Machine Specialties Inc. during a ceremony at Rockingham Community College on Wednesday, Aug. 19. A ninth apprentice signed on with Rockingham County Schools.
Through Rockingham Apprenticeship & Technical Opportunities Partnership, more commonly known as RockATOP, Rockingham County Schools and RCC invited high school students to show off their skills and determination in February in front of representatives from manufacturers and other employers in the area. Students were chosen as summer pre-apprentices, after which many officially signed on to continue with full apprenticeships.
RockATOP enables these students to begin a career during high school and bring home a paycheck for time at school and work – approximately 8,000 hours during the four-year program. Eventually, the apprenticeships will graduate from Rockingham Community College with an Applied Science degree, already with certifications and credentials in hand.
This year’s apprentices are McMichael High School seniors Keelan Slaughter and Kathryn Watson Pinson, McMichael graduate Jacob Smith, Morehead High School seniors Luis Calderon and Bryant Hornback, Morehead graduate Logan Murphy, Rockingham County High School senior Jacob Vaden, and Ethan Jones and Ethan Cooley, RCHS graduates. Pinson now apprentices with Rockingham County Schools, and the rest are with Machine Specialties Inc.
“In my almost six years at the College, RockATOP is one of the best – if not the best – programs we’ve put in place working with partners across the region,” said RCC President Dr. Mark Kinlaw. “This is a great partnership and a wonderful opportunity for our students to earn a degree, to work, and apprentice, and after that, to have full employment. I congratulate our apprentices on a job well done, I wish you the very best, (and) I thank our partners.”
“Our kids are getting real-world experience,” RCS Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell, adding his own gratitude to the businesses involved in the program.
Nancy Tulloch-Moore, chair of the RockATOP Consortium, said, “We attribute out success to the dedication of many smart and forward-thinking people, and our ability to manage the delicate balance between business talent needs and qualified interested students.”
Jaime Trogdon of Machine Specialties Inc. introduced his company’s apprenticeships and signed their paperwork.
He said Slaughter has shown great potential by staying engaged and asking questions, and Vaden is a dedicated, hard worker.
Slaughter said the RockATOP program targets students who enjoy hands-on learning.
“I think one of the main reasons I chose MSI is because it will help me achieve my long-term goal of living the best life I can live without the anchor of student debt weighing me down,” he said.
“The reason I chose to pursue the RockATOP apprenticeship was because I was unsure about what I wanted to do past high school,” said Vaden. “It’s a great thing to do. You get college paid for, and you get a career after college.”
For more information on the program, visit www.rockatop.org.
Gerri Hunt is director of public information at Rockingham Community College. She can be reached at huntg0780@rockinghamcc.edu or 336-342-4261 ext. 2170.
