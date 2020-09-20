North Carolina alumni works to spread voice of change and bring people together

Some might call North Carolina alumni Kevin “KAZE” Thomas the Swiss Army Knife of Chapel Hill brethren. He is a man that wears many hats, and an artist determined to use his talents and platform to make a positive difference in the world.

A former scholar-athlete in high school and college, Thomas pursued his creative passion to become a successful rapper, writer and producer – in addition to becoming a respected on-demand radio and television personality. He took his skills, honed over the course of his diverse life experiences, mixed them in a cauldron with the potent issues currently facing society, and an entertainer as well as an American activist was born.

Many of his fans think he might be the perfect person at just the right time to make a progressive change during some of the most uncertain and turbulent times in United States history, at least that is what WCHL General Manager Aubrey Williams believes.

Thomas and Williams met at a Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber of Commerce meeting several years ago and quickly developed a friendship, realizing they shared many of the same opinions on divisive issues facing society.

The pair collaborated and came up with the idea for a new cutting-edge show Inside Voices in 2020.

“He brings on guests each week and talks about different topics pertaining to the Black Lives Matter movement and other big issues regarding racial inequality from varying perspectives. There are many guests, but he is the main driver behind that creative endeavor. We talk pretty regularly about issues facing society in general as well as the state of current events, and that is something that we share a common perspective on even though we come from different backgrounds. We believe in a lot of the same things,” Williams said.