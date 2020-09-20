North Carolina alumni works to spread voice of change and bring people together

Some might call North Carolina alumni Kevin “KAZE” Thomas the Swiss Army Knife of Chapel Hill brethren. He is a man that wears many hats, and an artist determined to use his talents and platform to make a positive difference in the world.
A former scholar-athlete in high school and college, Thomas pursued his creative passion to become a successful rapper, writer and producer – in addition to becoming a respected on-demand radio and television personality. He took his skills, honed over the course of his diverse life experiences, mixed them in a cauldron with the potent issues currently facing society, and an entertainer as well as an American activist was born.
Many of his fans think he might be the perfect person at just the right time to make a progressive change during some of the most uncertain and turbulent times in United States history, at least that is what WCHL General Manager Aubrey Williams believes.
Thomas and Williams met at a Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber of Commerce meeting several years ago and quickly developed a friendship, realizing they shared many of the same opinions on divisive issues facing society.
The pair collaborated and came up with the idea for a new cutting-edge show Inside Voices in 2020.
“He brings on guests each week and talks about different topics pertaining to the Black Lives Matter movement and other big issues regarding racial inequality from varying perspectives. There are many guests, but he is the main driver behind that creative endeavor. We talk pretty regularly about issues facing society in general as well as the state of current events, and that is something that we share a common perspective on even though we come from different backgrounds. We believe in a lot of the same things,” Williams said.
Thomas, who graduated from Richlands High School, in the eastern part of North Carolina in 1995, was on target to receive his degree from UNC in 1999, but had to leave college during his senior year because of family and career commitments. He vowed however, to get his diploma from Carolina, something he eventually achieved in 2014.
An Athlete That Turned to Art
If you would have asked Thomas as a teen back in the early 1990’s who he would become as a man, he would have said emphatically he was either going to make it to the NFL or Major League Baseball.
Thomas was an elite three-sport high school star – a standout on the gridiron, baseball diamond and hardwood.
Prior to moving to Richlands, he grew up in a large metropolitan area just outside of Washington, D.C.
Athletics provided a way to fit in being the new kid on the block and it turned into his saving grace.
That switch from a big city to a small town gave him perspective on what Thomas wanted for his future.
Although he appreciates, and, to this day, still relies upon many of the people from Richlands that helped shape his life, he was determined to move on to bigger and better things.
Thomas saw UNC as a vessel that could help chart a course to achieve his goals as an artist.
“To move from the small town of Richland’s in the ninth grade was a culture shock. As a kid, I was living 30 minutes from D.C. Then I end up in Richlands – which is a one stop light, Piggly Wiggly-type town. I’m not knocking it, but it was a situation where I understood that there are opportunities because it’s a big world out there. To me, getting to Carolina was a place where I could make my dreams come true. In Richlands, I’ve met some amazing people that have changed my life for the better forever, but to achieve the things I wanted – I had to get to Carolina,” Thomas said.
At UNC, Thomas was able to continue competing in athletics by playing with the Carolina Blue Thunder Club Football team for four years, and he said that experience kept him grounded.
“My identity up until I got to Carolina was as a student-athlete and I didn’t want it to end. I needed football because it is a part of who I am. It kept me out of trouble and gave me a focus that I feel translates to creativity and art. I think you see a lot of commonality between athletes and artists. Ballers what to be entertainers and entertainers want to be ballers. Creativity and competition runs through both and I think that fire that comes from within boils over. For me, that channels from the football field to the studio with music. The same things I’m passionate about that I would have on the field, I put that same energy into a song performing on stage. It’s not much different than getting ready for a big game,” said Thomas.
The Birth of KAZE
More than a decade ago, Thomas began performing and producing his brand of cutting-edge rap music as KAZE (pronounced Kah-zee). His rap persona was born after several fellow artists, friends and fans likened him to a lyrical assassin on the microphone, like a fly or die kamikaze, which was eventually shortened to KAZE.
The name, and his unique brand, stuck.
Whether expressed through lyrics in his music or opinions conveyed as a host or guest on TV and radio shows, Thomas strives to bring the divisive issues currently facing America to the forefront to and promote positive social change. His reputation spread and eventually led him and a group of like-minded local artists to create the popular podcast Intelligently Ratchet, a show that blended topics from the world of entertainment with current social issues. Thomas said the show was extremely rewarding, but over the course of the last year, he wanted to challenge himself to stretch and reach a broader audience. As it turned out, Intelligently Ratchet, a show he hosted for over four years, in addition to making numerous appearances as a guest on Carolina Today, a production that led to his nomination for best TV personality, turned out to be a springboard to new opportunities.
Shining a Light on Social Injustice
His latest gig on WCHL’s Inside Voices, allows Thomas to address some of the more divisive and controversial issues currently facing society.
“He was talking about Intelligently Ratchet and how he was ready to evolve into a new phase to reach more people. He had a lot of thoughts and ideas about our current landscape in this country and I thought, well, given our community and what is important to us as a business as a radio station – we like to bring to the forefront different perspectives and awareness because that is really important to us and I thought it would be a good fit. We talked about what that looked like and it really came together because he had a vision,” Williams said.
The WCHL GM said feedback from the public has been extremely positive in the first few months of production after more than a half dozen episodes have already been broadcast.
“People are really glad to have that program. I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback. Mostly people have been saying thank you to me, which is funny, because it is Kevin that is doing the show, but they are saying it is a welcome perspective. It’s an opportunity to share space and promote an angle that maybe people don’t regularly hear, so it has been very encouraging,” Williams said.
Thomas believes with all of the negativity going on in the streets of America these days, and the blurred lines between news and the modern day phenomena of what has been branded as “fake news” – it’s time he uses his platform to take a stand to discuss, as well as promote truth and understanding in an environment where all can openly speak.
“I just can’t embrace the dialogue that all white people are racists. Or all black people are criminals. I was like – nah, let’s do something about it,” said Thomas.
When he first came to Carolina as a freshman, he was determined to pursue his dreams and make a difference. Thomas said he believes music is just one way to reach people, but he always wants there to be a message behind it.
“When I write a song like Wake Up right in the midst of Black Lives Matter movement, I’ve always wanted to be a creator, but I don’t want to be one of those people that gets some money and watch people become oppressed because they are worried about losing their standard. Some people of color accept the mentality that – white people like me – so I’m just going to keep my mouth shut because I’m in a good position. I’m not one of those guys, I’m just not.
It’s equally important for me to use my platform the way Jim Brown used his. The way Muhammed Ali used it. James Brown, Bob Marley – people like them transcended and made a difference. It took courage to do what they did and we need to do the same today and I’m determined to do my part to try and make the world a better place,” he said.
Although his message is primary geared towards peace and harmony, he said he is not going to turn a blind eye to social injustice.
“I’m not anti any person. I love my white brothers and sisters and all nationalities, but I am very pro-black men and women when it comes to being persecuted and killed because they don’t see the same justice that everyone else gets. I’ll fight for that.
If people like my rap and music – cool. But the person I am, the relevant substance is going to be there. It’s not going to be fluff. It’s not going to be like ‘look at my car or my cloths.’ That doesn’t mean anything. It’s more about what do you stand for? Those are the things that transcend,” Thomas said.
Part of the reason Williams pushed for Inside Voices with Thomas at the helm is because she truly believes he has a message society needs to hear.
“There are times where the news can be very depressing and disheartening, but he maintains an optimism that is contagious – and he truly believes what is happening now in America is that we are on a path to becoming better and that is very cool,” said Williams.
To check out Inside Voices, which is broadcast on 97.9 FM on Sunday’s at 2:30 p.m. WCHL, visit chapleboro.com. You can follow Thomas on Instagram at @kaze4letters or on Twitter @blackkennedy.
Contact Jim Sands at (336) 349 -4331, ext. 6141 and follow @JimSandsRCN on Twitter.