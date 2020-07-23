MADISON — Rockingham County Sheriff's investigators have arrested Matthew R. Deve of Madison in connection with a Thursday morning home invasion here. Meanwhile, Deve's two suspected accomplices are at large and considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators believe Deve, 30, along with Denkibe Antonio Williams, 25, and Karina Espinosa, 20, wore masks and brandished hand guns when they demanded money and forced their way into the stately two-story brick home of Fletcher and Judy Knight at 1390 Sardis Church Road here.
After striking Fletcher Knight, 73, with a handgun, the group fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, numerous hand guns, an Ipad and and Iphone, authorities said in a news release.
Knight was treated for his injuries at an area hospital and is expected to recover.
Deve, of 179 Martin Farm Road here, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with two counts each of kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a firearm. He faces one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and felony larceny. Deve is being held in the Rockingham County Detention facility on a $500,000 secured bond.
Sheriff's investigators ask anyone who knows the whereabouts of Williams or Espinosa, to call 911 or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers tipline at 336-349-9683.
