Opioid ODs way up, ERs see 46% case hike

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Between January and August, Rockingham County emergency rooms saw 46% more opioid overdose cases than during the same time in 2019, according to a report by Injury Free N.C.

The organization, a collaborative between the University of North Carolina's Injury Prevention Research Center and the North Carolina Division of Public Health, analyzes health risks by county.

Indeed, data showed 92 people were admitted to hospitals here during the nine month span, compared to 63 patients last year.

Perhaps just as alarming are overdose statistics brought forth by Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler during a recent county public service broadcast.

Since January, 200 people here have overdosed on opiates, Metzler said. A look back at 2013’s opioid overdose rate of just 21 illustrates the 10-fold hike in this rural county of nearly 91,000 residents.

Information about how many of the 200 individuals may have died was unavailable at press time. Opioids claimed the lives of 14 people in the county between January and August of 2019, records show.

Metzler said the county is working hard to address the epidemic that has ravaged the nation for several years.

“We’ve hired a staff person to … oversee the development of strategies to combat the opioid epidemic,’’ Metzler said. “This type of epidemic does not discriminate. It goes over all boundaries. The average age ... of deaths that we’ve had in the county is 47.''

The county is now focusing on plans for additional detox centers and public health programs that can help addicts break their perilous cycle, Metzler said during the broadcast.