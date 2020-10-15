Plenty of pumpkin-themed events set to take place in Graham

The Downtown Graham Pumpkin Bash, a joint effort put on by the Graham Recreation and Parks & the Graham Police Department, has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.

However, they, along with the Alamance County Public Libraries, are offering Graham’s Great Pumpkin Pursuit – Scavenger Hunt through Oct. 25.

Suitable for all ages, the scavenger hunt will walk residents through the story of Smiley the Pumpkin around the City of Graham to search out hidden pumpkins. Each of the 10 pumpkins along the adventure will have a code word. Collect all 10 code words, submit them online, and be entered into a raffle for the one of several festive fall gift baskets with goodies from around Graham (one per person).

For a bonus entry, residents may take a picture along their journey and use #GrahamsGreatPumpkinPursuit on Instagram. All entries are due by midnight on Sunday, Oct. 25. Winners will be announced on Facebook Live on Monday, Oct. 26, and will also be posted at www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.