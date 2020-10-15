Plenty of pumpkin-themed events set to take place in Graham

The Downtown Graham Pumpkin Bash, a joint effort put on by the Graham Recreation and Parks & the Graham Police Department, has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.
However, they, along with the Alamance County Public Libraries, are offering Graham’s Great Pumpkin Pursuit – Scavenger Hunt through Oct. 25.
Suitable for all ages, the scavenger hunt will walk residents through the story of Smiley the Pumpkin around the City of Graham to search out hidden pumpkins. Each of the 10 pumpkins along the adventure will have a code word. Collect all 10 code words, submit them online, and be entered into a raffle for the one of several festive fall gift baskets with goodies from around Graham (one per person).
For a bonus entry, residents may take a picture along their journey and use #GrahamsGreatPumpkinPursuit on Instagram. All entries are due by midnight on Sunday, Oct. 25. Winners will be announced on Facebook Live on Monday, Oct. 26, and will also be posted at www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
Also, the Graham Recreation & Parks and the City of Graham Police Department have launched the Pumpkin Pass-along, an online pumpkin decorating contest (one entry per person). Residents of all ages may choose a category, decorate a pumpkin and submit a photo of their pumpkin online through www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
A limited amount of small pumpkins will be available at no charge from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Graham Recreation Center, 311 College St. in Graham, while supplies last (one per person, must be present).
All entries are due by midnight on Sunday, Oct. 18. A jury will select a winner. Winners will be announced on Facebook Live on Monday, Oct. 26, and will also be posted on the website. Winners will receive a festive fall gift basket with goodies from around Graham.
Categories will include:
• Silliest Pumpkin
• Scariest Pumpkin
• Best Painted Pumpkin
• Best Carved Pumpkin
• Jury’s Choice Pumpkin
