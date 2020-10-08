RCC's TRAILS program awarded $15K Duke Energy Foundation Nature Grant

Three other local entities also received grants. The Town of Madison received $25,000 for infrastructure dam replacement and the creation of a natural whitewater park, and The City of Eden received $15,000 for the restoration of the Matrimony Creek Nature Trail. Friends of the Mountains to Sea Trail received $30,000 for a trail and conservation plan for the Belews Lake area, filling a 31-mile gap in the MTS trail.

One of the ways Duke Energy builds powerful communities is through protecting and restoring wildlife and natural resources that communities and future generations depend on.

"We’re pleased to support projects that protect and expand access to North Carolina’s natural treasures, especially as more people are engaged in outdoor activities," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. "Our company is committed to the environment of our great state."

For more information on RCC’s Duke Energy TRAILS program, contact Dr. Flanery at (336) 342-4261 ext. 2704 or flaneryt4977@rockinghamcc.edu, or visit www.rockinghamcc.edu/trails.

Gerri Hunt is director of public information at Rockingham Community College. She can be reached at huntg0780@rockinghamcc.edu or 336-342-4261 ext. 2170.

