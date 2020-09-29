RCS closes 3 middle schools due to COVID-19 exposures, K-5 return to Plan A undecided

Ellis explained that many of the district’s teachers have spouses or children at other schools, creating a network of potential exposure. “So that has been rather difficult to ensure all of that contact tracing,'' Ellis said.

Meanwhile, students from the three closed schools will return to virtual learning online, administrators said.

Discovery of the infection came after the first week of part-time return to classrooms under Plan B, North Carolina’s pandemic school schedule that allows kids limited time on campus for in-person learning, while maintaining social distancing practices, such as six-foot spacing and face masks.

Here’s what each school reported:

Holmes Middle:

On Sunday, principal Nicole Lancaster alerted parents and students on the RCS Facebook page that at least five people were presumed to be COVID-19 positive at the school.

Lancaster, as well as RCS administrators and county health department contact tracers, spent Sunday and Monday alerting students, teachers and staff who may have come in contact with individuals presumed to be infected. Those individuals were told to quarantine, officials said.

Reidsville Middle: