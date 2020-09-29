RCS closes 3 middle schools due to COVID-19 exposures, K-5 return to Plan A undecided

EDEN —Three Rockingham County middle schools closed Monday for two weeks due to exposures to COVID-19.
The temporary shutdowns of Reidsville, Holmes and Western Rockingham Middle Schools were announced Sunday and Monday after administrators and Rockingham County Health Department officials received reports of positive cases/and or exposures to individuals presumed to have the highly contagious coronavirus.
During Monday evening’s regular meeting of the Rockingham County School Board, Stephanie Ellis, the district's executive director of Behavioral Health, Crisis Intervention and Student Safety, told board members the health department had found seven positive COVID-19 cases within the schools.
“It is a mixture of middle, elementary and high (school students),’’ Ellis said, without identifying campuses.
As of Tuesday, only the three middle schools were scheduled to be closed until Oct. 12 in order to provide quarantine time to students or staff who may have been exposed to the virus.
Exposures at the three schools have health ramifications far beyond their walls, Ellis explained to board members. “As we continue to contact trace – in addition to all the people in the schools, there are 75, at least, additional staff and students across 15 or 16 schools in our district (who may have been exposed),'' she said.
Ellis explained that many of the district’s teachers have spouses or children at other schools, creating a network of potential exposure. “So that has been rather difficult to ensure all of that contact tracing,'' Ellis said.
Meanwhile, students from the three closed schools will return to virtual learning online, administrators said.
Discovery of the infection came after the first week of part-time return to classrooms under Plan B, North Carolina’s pandemic school schedule that allows kids limited time on campus for in-person learning, while maintaining social distancing practices, such as six-foot spacing and face masks.
Here’s what each school reported:
Holmes Middle:
On Sunday, principal Nicole Lancaster alerted parents and students on the RCS Facebook page that at least five people were presumed to be COVID-19 positive at the school.
Lancaster, as well as RCS administrators and county health department contact tracers, spent Sunday and Monday alerting students, teachers and staff who may have come in contact with individuals presumed to be infected. Those individuals were told to quarantine, officials said.
Reidsville Middle:
Reidsville Middle School Principal Erica Blackwell said Sunday on Facebook that the exposure at the school was connected to seventh-grade classes. "We have consulted with (county) health department (officials) closely, and they have advised us to close all of Reidsville Middle School because the direct exposure. ... We want to be extra cautious that this does not spread further."
Western Rockingham Middle:
Exposures at Western Rockingham Middle School also came in seventh-grade classrooms, principal Stephanie Wray said on Facebook. “…direct exposure impacted several of our 7th grade classrooms ...,'' she wrote on the RCS Facebook site.
Privacy laws prohibit schools and health officials from publicly disclosing the names of individuals who are infected with the virus.
Will the county adopt Plan A and return youngest students to classrooms in October?
The most pressing issue for RCS board members to decide is whether its safe and/or feasible to send K-5 students back to campuses full-time under the Governor's green-lighted Plan A.
Governor Roy Cooper announced recently that the state's stable infection rate means school districts, beginning Oct. 5, have the option to return their youngest pupils to school full time with limited social distancing.
But as Cooper has ok'd such a return, state health officials continue to tell school districts to practice strict social distancing with those same young students.
Ellis said the guidance was "discrepant'' and she and RCS Superintendent Rodney Shotwell said the plan will mean lots of logistical challenges, especially for the RCS transportation department and teachers.
Hybrid schedules and social distancing mean more needed bus seats and routes, and that translates into later school days, longer hours for drivers, teachers and students, Ellis and Shotwell explained.
For those reasons, Shotwell asked the board to consider giving the district until Oct. 26 or Nov. 16 before sending K-5 kids back under Plan A. Waiting would also give the district more time to practice and perfect Plan B operations, Shotwell told board members.
"I don't think we need to rush back,'' said board member Amanda Bell, who expressed concern for teachers who worry their health is at risk.
Board member Bob Wyatt said he hoped the district would soon be able to get younger kids back at their desks. Returning kids to campus, the board is "gonna see the community have a lot more faith in us,'' Wyatt said.
The board is expected to vote on the plan for K-5 kids during its Oct. 12 regular board meeting.
The numbers show that plenty of parents continue to feel safer keeping their kids at home, though. Nearly 4,200 of the county's 11,600 students across 22 schools have chosen to continue the school year as remote learning students, administrators said.
And those numbers have the board and administrators considering plans for a future virtual school that might solve several problems.
For example, a dedicated virtual school could potentially staff teachers with health risks who prefer to teach online. And such a school design might also be a way for the school system to attract back students it's lost to homeschooling in recent years, Shotwell and board member Brent Huss posited during the meeting.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.
