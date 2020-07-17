EDEN — Rockingham County Schools announced plans Thursday to resume school in the fall with a hybrid model of remote and in-person class time. But for the first few weeks of school, instruction will be solely online.
The decision came on the heels of Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Tuesday that schools across the state could re-open under an updated Plan B, requiring face coverings, fewer children in classrooms and other safety precautions. Cooper also gave districts the option to adopt Plan C, which is for remote learning only.
The Rockingham County School Board voted during an emergency meeting Thursday to begin the year using Plan C, or remote learning, until Sept. 18. RCS will then move to Plan B with a so-called “AA-BB'' schedule with some in-person instruction, said RCS public information officer Karen Hyler.
The schedule’s design will have groups of students attend classes on either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. There will be no school on Wednesdays, when facilities will close for cleaning and staff work. On days students are not on campus, they will work remotely, Hyler said.
If, however, families are ultimately uncomfortable with kids returning to in-person instruction, they have until July 20 to enroll in the virtual learning academy, where students can learn remotely all year from certified teachers. The link to sign up is on the RCS website at: https://www.rock.k12.nc.us/
Teaching new safety measures will be the first order of instruction for returning students, Hyler said, explaining the district will implement new safety measures for in-person instruction, such as cleaning of high-touch points throughout the day, social distancing and requiring all students and teachers to wear masks.
Cooper’s office announced this week that the state will provide at least five reusable face coverings for every student, teacher and school staff member in public schools.
Additional safeguards will include Plexiglass installations in school offices, temperature checks, multiple hand sanitizer stations and extended time for hand cleaning.
School board member Amanda Bell said RCS needs additional COVID-19 funding to purchase supplies, such as defogging and sanitation services, temperature check devices, masks, gloves and other disposable items.
“Although we have received funding from the state to address the budget shortfalls … , we still need more,” she said in an email. “We have received generous donations from the county and foundations, but what happens when it’s no longer available?”
Remote learning also increases costs for RCS as it must assure that technological equipment and instructional materials are available to all students “in every corner of this county,’’ Bell said.
Board chairman Paula Rakestraw said administrators are still unsure of the exact cost of the new safeguards. And while RCS received federal funding through the CARES Act — around $3 million, she said — the district can spend it on cleaning materials and safety measures, but not on staff.
“You can’t put a price on the safety of students, teachers or employees,” Rakestraw said during a phone interview.
The governor’s office also rolled out key safety measures under Plan B this week, including limiting the total number of students, staff and visitors within a school building; symptom screening; discontinuing large group activities; limiting nonessential visitors and activities involving external groups; and discontinuing self-service food or beverage distribution.
RCS staff are focused on being proactive, not reactive, and teaching the new precautions to children, Hyler said.
“It’s going to take time and going to be something we’re going to have to work with the students on,” Hyler said. “It’s not going to be something expected, where they walk in and they know and they understand. It’s going to be something that is learned.”
Bell had expressed trepidation about resuming in-person instruction immediately, saying she preferred to begin with Plan C.
“We are asking our parents, guardians and employees to make one of the most important decisions they have had to make in their lives,” Bell said.
Bell, a retired public school teacher, pointed out that because children are naturally social, logistics will make in-person instruction challenging. And Bell said she believes the decision to send children back to school ultimately rests with parents and guardians.
“To create an environment for students to successfully practice social distancing, it will require additional funding, space and personnel,” Bell said. “A plan to address each of these factors is the only way for a safe, in-person return to school.”
The district is also still discussing policy for serving hot meals, which it has done since the start of the pandemic.
“I can’t see us turning down a student that comes to us and needs a hot meal,” Hyler said.
The Plan B model presents challenges, such as ensuring all siblings attend in-person instruction on the same schedule to make it easier for parents, Hyler said.
“Ultimately we want the students to be as comfortable as possible and to learn. The teachers, they’re learning a whole new way of teaching. We want everybody to work together during these times,” she said.
More specifics on the district’s plan are outlined in a live 70-page document, “Return to Learn Guidebook,” which is posted on the RCS website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.