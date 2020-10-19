Reidsville police investigate suspicious death, seek person of interest

REIDSVILLE — Authorities say the death of a person found Friday is suspicious and are looking for a person of interest in the investigation, according to a news release from the Reidsville Police Department.

At 2:10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Walnut Street in reference to a cardiac arrest. They found a person dead when they arrived on the scene, according to the release. The name of the person was withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Police identified Steven Marcus Mayes, 26, of Reidsville, as a person of interest in the investigation. Mayes has pending charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Mayes is asked to contact Investigator Menard at 336-347-2305 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.