REIDSVILLE — Police here believe three shootings here on Tuesday and Wednesday may be related.

 The first was reported at around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, when an apparent stray bullet shattered a window and struck the arm of a resident of a Piedmont Street dwelling.

The unnamed victim was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries, a spokesman said in a Reidsville Police Department press release. 

But while investigating the Piedmont Street incident, police received reports of more shots fired near Walnut and Colman Streets. 

They found a victim near there with multiple gunshot wounds to the back, now listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

By about 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, police received another report of gunfire near Walker and Uhles Streets. There, investigators found an empty vehicle that had struck a parked vehicle.

After canvassing the area, officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. The unnamed individuals were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life threatening.

Police are seeking information from anyone with knowledge of the incidents or the perpetrator. Call RPD Investigator Haley at 336-347-2341 with leads.To leave an anonymous tip, contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers. 

