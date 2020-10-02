RHS opens Manual Machining Academy

REIDSVILLE — On Sept. 16, nearly three years to the date from its original conception, the Manual Machining Academy at Reidsville High School cut the ribbon for its grand opening.
The project, spawned by the City of Reidsville staff in 2017, was modeled after a similar program in Greene County, N.C.
City Manager Preston Mitchell familiarized himself with the Greene County project and brought it to the attention of city staff who brought together a group of key partners, including Rockingham County Schools, Rockingham Community College, county government, and local industries. Immediately, this group of public-private-education leaders took it under their wings and began developing a concept into a reality.
The Greene County machining program was funded by a Golden LEAF grant which was used to construct a facility and purchase new mills and lathes for students to learn the basics of manual machining.
The county lies in an area of eastern North Carolina that is somewhat of a desert of population and industry. They needed to find a way to provide their citizens with jobs and the region with a workforce ready to retain and grow their businesses.
So our initial thought was “why can’t we do it in Reidsville?” We knew that we would approach Golden LEAF for funding, but also knowing that funds from the state’s tobacco settlement economic development catalyst dollars wouldn’t come easy.
In my experience working with Golden LEAF, they fund projects with high expectations – as they should. They look at projects such as the Manual Machining Academy as an investment, not a charity.
Work behind the scenes began immediately and rapidly to build the case for the funding. First, we had to ensure that Reidsville High School could find the space to house such a program. Second, the community college had to be onboard to provide the adequate faculty to support the instruction. Finally, but not least, it needed the support of our local industries.
In December 2017 we hosted a Reidsville Industrial Alliance meeting at Henniges Automotive. These quarterly meetings often included workforce development issues as a key topic of discussion.
Our core team of City, RCS, and RCC presented the idea to the RIA to see if the industries felt like there was a need for the program.
Everyone in the community was aware of the challenges of finding and retaining a skilled manufacturing workforce, but we had to ask the private sector if they felt like this was a viable part of the solution.
When the presentation ended, rather than raising their hands in support, the group raised their hands high and, in unison, said: “we want to help make it happen.”
In February 2018, the city, RCS, RCC and a handful of industry human resource managers took a bus to Greene County to tour the machining facility at their high school to learn more about how they got their program up and running. We were fortunate to get the attention of the Golden LEAF leadership who also attended the meeting.
Upon return, we began putting together a grant application for funding. Several meetings were held, internally and with the GLF staff. While they had already set a precedent of funding a program down east, they came back with two critical questions for Reidsville and Rockingham County: Do we have an adequate pipeline of students interested in taking the classes? Are there enough jobs available in the community for the graduates to gain employment?
We sharpened our pencils and surveyed high school and middle school students. We found that an overwhelming number were interested in the program.
Second, we had numerous local businesses crying out for workers who could enter their plants directly from the Manual Machining Academy or upon completion of an associate’s degree from RCC in computer integrated machining.
The key to the program is that the high school students earn 15 college credit hours throughout the life of the two-year program as juniors and seniors.
These are immediately transferrable to RCC and go toward more advanced training on more advanced technologically-complicated machinery that many of our large industries have in their facilities.
However, there are also ample jobs available that simply require just the basics of machining, meaning they can graduate high school with this specialty program under their belts and go straight to work.
Portia Russell from RCC is the instructor for the program. Despite the current pandemic, the students in the fall 2020 cohort are able to attend class on the Reidsville High School campus four days a week to work on the machines.
Classes also include blueprint reading, safety in the workplace and other non-contact building blocks of manufacturing career readiness.
The academy is housed in the former Reidsville Rams football locker room (sacred grounds for anyone who knows). RCS chipped in roughly $250,000 of its own money toward the renovation, building out the neighboring room for NEW football locker rooms. Now the Rams have a shiny, new facility of their own as a by-product.
The theme of the ribbon cutting/press conference revolved around “opportunity.” Most of the speakers mentioned the word, particularly pointed at the small group of current students enrolled.
It’s an opportunity to take control of their lives, to train for an outstanding career in their hometown, working for world-class, cutting-edge industries in our city. And it gives our local industries another option to fill their pipeline of potential workers to fill the positions they continue to create as a result of the growth Reidsville has experienced. The city has had more than 1,250 industry jobs announced in four years – and someone has to fill those jobs.
While this is but one arrow in the quiver of the solution to workforce development in Reidsville and Rockingham County, it’s one that makes us unique and sets us apart from our competition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!