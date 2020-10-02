RHS opens Manual Machining Academy

In my experience working with Golden LEAF, they fund projects with high expectations – as they should. They look at projects such as the Manual Machining Academy as an investment, not a charity.

Work behind the scenes began immediately and rapidly to build the case for the funding. First, we had to ensure that Reidsville High School could find the space to house such a program. Second, the community college had to be onboard to provide the adequate faculty to support the instruction. Finally, but not least, it needed the support of our local industries.

In December 2017 we hosted a Reidsville Industrial Alliance meeting at Henniges Automotive. These quarterly meetings often included workforce development issues as a key topic of discussion.

Our core team of City, RCS, and RCC presented the idea to the RIA to see if the industries felt like there was a need for the program.

Everyone in the community was aware of the challenges of finding and retaining a skilled manufacturing workforce, but we had to ask the private sector if they felt like this was a viable part of the solution.

When the presentation ended, rather than raising their hands in support, the group raised their hands high and, in unison, said: “we want to help make it happen.”