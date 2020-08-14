WENTWORTH — County health officials have watched lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases jump by nearly 100 in the past 10 days.
And on Wednesday, Rockingham County added a ninth coronavirus death to its database when a patient in the 60-70 age range succumbed to the highly contagious disease, county health records show. The patient had underlying health conditions, said Susan Young, county interim health director.
The eight other individuals who've died were between 60-95 and all suffered from underlying health problems, Young has said.
Cases rose from 500 on Aug. 4 to 595 on Friday, a 19% leap.
Meanwhile, 394 patients, or 66.2%, were listed as recovered while another 166, or 27.9%, were home recuperating while quarantined, according to county data.
On Friday, 11 people from Rockingham County were hospitalized with COVID-19 and three other patients were listed as asymptomatic.
In recent weeks, Young said health officials have seen a high number of younger patients, including large numbers of individuals between 18 and 30.
To illustrate the increase in known cases, on July 17, the county’s patients numbered 356. On Friday, 595 cases signaled a 67% increase in 28 days. Since June 23, known cases have soared by 236% from 177 patients.
It is important to note that while proven infections stand at 595, there are likely at least 10 times more infected individuals in the county, experts agree.
Many people, here and nationwide, are likely asymptomatic, meaning they experience the disease with no obvious signs, but are able to spread the illness nonetheless.
Other individuals may not get tested or report their symptoms to doctors, preferring to ride out milder forms of the disease on their own.
County testing centers and doctors’ offices have administered 10,703 coronavirus tests to date.
Statistics show that 299 of the county’s patients are over 40, and 280 are below.
Statewide, 140,824 people have contracted COVID-19 and 2,287 have died.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Dept., visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
