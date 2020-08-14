Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA...VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, ALLEGHANY NC, ASHE, CASWELL, ROCKINGHAM, STOKES, SURRY, WATAUGA, WILKES AND YADKIN. IN VIRGINIA, ALLEGHANY VA, AMHERST, APPOMATTOX, BATH, BEDFORD, BLAND, BOTETOURT, BUCKINGHAM, CAMPBELL, CARROLL, CHARLOTTE, CRAIG, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, GILES, GRAYSON, HALIFAX, HENRY, MONTGOMERY, PATRICK, PITTSYLVANIA, PULASKI, ROANOKE, ROCKBRIDGE, SMYTH, TAZEWELL AND WYTHE. IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, EASTERN GREENBRIER, MERCER, MONROE, SUMMERS AND WESTERN GREENBRIER. * THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * A WARM FRONT WILL BEGIN TO LIFT NORTHWARD ACROSS THE REGION TONIGHT AND EARLY SATURDAY. WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP AND SPREAD NORTHEASTWARD OVER NIGHT. SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL IS LIKELY IN MANY AREAS BEFORE DAYBREAK, WITH ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY RAINFALL AND THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED AGAIN ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA SATURDAY AFTERNOON. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3-4 INCHES ARE LIKELY IN MANY LOCATIONS, WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE BEFORE DAYBREAK SATURDAY. THE GROUND IS SATURATED FROM PREVIOUS HEAVY RAINFALL DURING THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS AND FLASH FLOODING IS LIKELY. * CREEKS AND STREAMS MAY COME OUT OF THEIR BANKS AND FLOOD ROADWAYS AND POSSIBLY SOME HOMES AND BUSINESSES NEAR STREAMS OR IN LOW-LYING AREAS. SOME ROADS COULD BECOME IMPASSABLE. BUSINESS AND HOMES IN LOW-LYING FLOOD PRONE AREAS COULD BECOME FLOODED BY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&