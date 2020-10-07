Rockingham Co. candidates ask state elections board to take immediate control of local BOE office

"In fact, it was their decision to have the Senior Deputy Director do the job without a promotion or hire an additional third staff member during the election period.''

The candidates told the NCBOE that they have lost faith in their board.

" ... It is unclear as to whether or not the (county) Board acted within their legal authority to do so,'' candidates wrote of the vote to dismiss Simpson.

"... recent decisions made by the Board have left Rockingham County inexperienced and unprepared to deliver election results that can be trusted,'' the letter said.

State Board of Elections officials did not respond to requests for comment. And board members Toni Reece, Jeff Parris and Bonnie Purgason, all of Eden, and Leanna Lawson of Ruffin — all of whom voted to dismiss Simpson— did not respond to requests for comment.

White said Monday night that the candidates had not yet heard from NCBOE officials about whether they will take over the local elections board.

How did GOP chair get her information?