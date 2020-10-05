Rockingham Co. candidates ask state elections board to take immediate control of local BOE office

RALEIGH — On Monday morning, a bipartisan group of Rockingham County political candidates, alleging the county's board of elections is not adequately staffed to handle a "fair and trusted" election, asked state officials to take immediate control of the office.

The move comes six days after the county elections board voted 4-1 to oust senior deputy director Amy Simpson from the already short-staffed office.

The vote came after a closed session during which the matter was discussed. Board Chairman Royce Richardson, who cast the lone dissenting vote, would not discuss the reason other members gave for Simpson's dismissal, citing personnel privacy law.

But five of the county's Democratic candidates and one Libertarian are calling into the question the legality of the move to fire Simpson, a Democrat and former interim county register of deeds from March-December 2016.