WENTWORTH — Two Rockingham County COVID-19 patients died this week from complications from the coronavirus, bringing the county's pandemic death toll to four.
And county health officials have linked a large percentage of the county's most recent cases to family gatherings which involved fraternizing between people from multiple households.
Meanwhile, reports of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases showed a 13.7 % climb since Monday _ from 313 to 356 on Friday, according to statistics from the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services. Since June 23, when cases numbered 177, the county has seen a 101% spike in reported infections.
Like the two patients who died in the earliest weeks of the pandemic, the two most recent victims were in the 60s-80s age range and suffered from underlying medical conditions, RCDHHS officials said in a news release.
Privacy laws prohobited RCDHHS from disclosing the victims' names or towns of residence.
"On behalf of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners and our entire Rockingham County Governmental family, we extend our sympathy, thoughts and prayers to both families. Please know that many people in our caring community are thinking about you at this time," said Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler.
“We are praying for comfort for these two families during this difficult time,” said Susan Young, Rockingham County Interim Health Director, who urged people to limit contact with individuals who have participated in larger gatherings.
Additionally, the Rockingham County Health Department is urgin the community to adhere Gov. Roy Cooper's executive orders, which mandate wearing a mask while in public and practicing social distancing.
On Friday, 176 county COVID-19 patients had recovered fully, while 165 were recovering at home under quarantine, according to county statistics.
Nine patients were hospitalized and two were asymptomatic, meaning they have no symptoms, but can still transmit the disease to others. Of the total, 182 patients are age 40 or older, while 172 are younger, county records show.
The county has performed 6,784 COVID-19 tests and the rate of positive results is 5.1%. The relatively high rate of positives is likely due to the fact that the county of 91,000 has done far less testing than larger urban areas where positive rates compute much lower.
Statewide, 93,426 people have contracted COVID-19 and 1,588 have died from the disease.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their symptoms so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Dept., visiit www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
