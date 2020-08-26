ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — After the county's top health official confirmed on Friday that 51 residents and staff at two long-term care facilities here have tested positive for COVID-19, nursing home administrators aren't talking.
And since Friday, two more county residents have died and countywide cases have grown by 44 — more than 6%.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations for Rockingham patients are at their highest since the dawn of the pandemic at 18.
But when asked to shed light on the increase in cases, developments at nursing homes and whether new cases and/or deaths are related to long-term care facilities, Rockingham County's Interim Public Health Director Susan Young declined to discuss the matter.
Instead, she referred questions to a standardized information graphic with limited data that is shared publicly on the RCDHHS website, but features no data on congregate living facilities. (See graphic on pg. A2)
"Please see our informatics pages, I will no longer be providing any further information,'' Young wrote in a Monday morning email.
Meanwhile, the NCDHHS continues to lag behind in recording accurate data on COVID-19 cases in Rockingham County nursing homes. Compared to Young's report of 51 cases on Friday, the state only accounts for 11 in nursing homes. The reason for the 40-case discrepancy is unclear.
Since last week the state site has reported infection in eight residents and one staff member at Eden's 112-bed Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation Center. Local and corporate administrators have not responded to requests for information.
And since last week, the state website has listed two staff members at Madison's Jacob's Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center as testing positive for the highly contagious coronavirus. Director Shannon Hairston has not returned phone calls or emails about the outbreak.
According to the NCDHHS website, nursing home data is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays after 4 p.m. On Tuesday, however, no updates had been made to last week's figures.
Last week, COVID-19 took the lives of three Rockingham Countians. Those individuals were between 55-90 years old and all suffered from underlying health conditions, Young said last week. She declined on Monday to discuss the ages or conditions of the weekend's two casualties. The death toll stands for the county now stands at 14.
Sources who declined to share their names for fear of losing employment, have said roughly 30 patients and staff at the 170-bed Jacob's Creek facility have tested positive for COVID-19. There are also reports from insiders that some staffers work at more than one long-term care facility, potentially creating a route for infection transmission.
COVID-19 has ravaged nursing homes in counties all over the state and across the nation.
The Centers for Disease Control reports 3,772 nursing home COVID-19 cases and 795 deaths in North Carolina. That works out to an estimated 115 cases per 1,000 N.C. patients and 25.7 deaths per 1,000, CDC statistics show.
The national database has confirmed 188,954 coronavirus cases among nursing facility patients, tallied 115, 158 more suspected cases and recorded 48, 215 deaths of such senior patients since the dawn of the global health emergency.
On Tuesday, Rockingham's cases had hit 730.
Since Aug. 4, when cases numbered 500, the count is up by 46%.
Of the county's 730 total patients found after 11,921 tests, 58.36%, or 426, have recovered, according to health officials for the county of about 91,000.
Meanwhile, 36.85%, or 269 patients, are convalescing at home and in quarantine.
Such numbers may be deceptively low, however, public health experts agree.
Infectious disease experts forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases— between 25-40%— are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
One known asymptomatic patients is noted in Tuesdays statistics from the Rockingham County Department of Health & Human Services.
Health statistics show that 380 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40, while 328 are below. Ages were not specified for 22 patients.
The climb in county cases has surged 105% since case numbered 356 on July 17 in this county of about 91,000.
Statewide, 156,396 people have contracted COVID-19 and 2,535 have died.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Dept., visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
