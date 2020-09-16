Rolling Ridge Riding helps special needs children in community

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY - Rolling Ridge Riding is hosting their annual “Roundup” fundraiser on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eden Drive-In located at 106 Fireman Club Road.

Rolling Ridge is a nonprofit organization that provides free therapeutic horseback riding to special needs children in the Rockingham County area free of charge.

This fundraiser helps cover annual costs to run the farm and care for the horses to keep all therapeutic riding free for students. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served and distributed for any monetary donation in addition to a bake sale. The main fundraiser will be an auction. Auctioneer Jesse Meeks has graciously agreed his services to run the auction. There will also be a quilt raffle in addition to other items to raise money for this cause that benefits community children. Donated items for auction will be greatly appreciated.

If you cannot attend and would like to donate, please make checks payable to Rolling Ridge Riding, Inc. You can mail them to Jule McMichael of TRAX North Carolina at 1541 U.S. 29 Business in Reidsville, NC 27320. For more information call 800-948-4386 or email jule@traxnc.com.

If you would like to learn more about Rolling Ridge Therapeutic Riding, check out their website: rollingridgeriding.com.