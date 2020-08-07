Dwight Brown

WENTWORTH — Dwight Jerome "DJ" Brown of Ruffin was arrested Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping and numerous other crimes, including a sex offense and strangulation, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. 

Investigators say they arrested Brown, 41, after meeting with a woman on August 2 who alleges Brown held her against her will in his home for several hours where he physically and sexually assaulted her. 

In addition to the kidnapping charge, Brown faces one charge each of assault inflicting serious injury, assault by strangulation, a first-degree forcible sex offense, assault on a female, and felony probation violation, the sheriff's office public information office said in a new release. 

Brown is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a secured $1,000,000 bond.

In the interest of protecting the victim's safety and privacy, authorities will not release her name.

