WENTWORTH — Dwight Jerome "DJ" Brown of Ruffin was arrested Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping and numerous other crimes, including a sex offense and strangulation, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say they arrested Brown, 41, after meeting with a woman on August 2 who alleges Brown held her against her will in his home for several hours where he physically and sexually assaulted her.
In addition to the kidnapping charge, Brown faces one charge each of assault inflicting serious injury, assault by strangulation, a first-degree forcible sex offense, assault on a female, and felony probation violation, the sheriff's office public information office said in a new release.
Brown is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a secured $1,000,000 bond.
In the interest of protecting the victim's safety and privacy, authorities will not release her name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.