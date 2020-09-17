Salvation Army may face lean giving at a time when need is great

REIDSVILLE – The economic woes caused by the global pandemic may very well make for a difficult fundraising season for the Salvation Army at a time when need is extremely great. And Syung Young Lee said he’s as concerned as anyone about how this year’s Salvation Army fundraising efforts will be affected by current economic woes.

“We’re worried support will be down and the need greater than ever,” said Syung Young Lee, who heads the agency here with his wife, Hae.

Both Lees are majors with the Salvation Army and officers within the nonprofit’s Rockingham County corps, which serves both Rockingham and Caswell counties.

Traditionally, the holiday season is when the Salvation Army raises the bulk of its annual funds. For many, the sight of the organization’s bell ringers with red kettles is as much a part of Christmas tradition as Santa and his elves.

Children give parents a hand, feeding change and folded bills into the kettle, delighted with the merry chimes.

But how’s holiday giving going to play out this year? With shopping at brick-and-mortar stores down because of COVID-19 safety concerns, and online ordering at an all-time high, where does that leave the Salvation Army in its quest to fund charitable efforts?

Those are questions that Lee and other officials with the Salvation Army are working hard to solve.

“We’re reaching out to corporations, businesses and churches,” Lee said. “Anyone that can help. The community needs to step in.”

With an annual budget of about $1.2 million, the Rockingham County Corps offers services that run the gamut — from a food pantry and clothing aid, to shelter.