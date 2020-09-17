Salvation Army may face lean giving at a time when need is great

REIDSVILLE – The economic woes caused by the global pandemic may very well make for a difficult fundraising season for the Salvation Army at a time when need is extremely great. And Syung Young Lee said he’s as concerned as anyone about how this year’s Salvation Army fundraising efforts will be affected by current economic woes.
“We’re worried support will be down and the need greater than ever,” said Syung Young Lee, who heads the agency here with his wife, Hae.
Both Lees are majors with the Salvation Army and officers within the nonprofit’s Rockingham County corps, which serves both Rockingham and Caswell counties.
Traditionally, the holiday season is when the Salvation Army raises the bulk of its annual funds. For many, the sight of the organization’s bell ringers with red kettles is as much a part of Christmas tradition as Santa and his elves.
Children give parents a hand, feeding change and folded bills into the kettle, delighted with the merry chimes.
But how’s holiday giving going to play out this year? With shopping at brick-and-mortar stores down because of COVID-19 safety concerns, and online ordering at an all-time high, where does that leave the Salvation Army in its quest to fund charitable efforts?
Those are questions that Lee and other officials with the Salvation Army are working hard to solve.
“We’re reaching out to corporations, businesses and churches,” Lee said. “Anyone that can help. The community needs to step in.”
With an annual budget of about $1.2 million, the Rockingham County Corps offers services that run the gamut — from a food pantry and clothing aid, to shelter.
Heralded the most is the Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree program whereby children who might otherwise have been forgotten on Christmas morning, get clothes and age-appropriate gifts.
Beyond that, the corps provides an emergency shelter program, emergency financial assistance and a kitchen ministry – services certain to be stressed as the coronavirus crisis leaves many in the county jobless and evicted.
Some of the local Salvation Army’s revenue comes from government and other funding agencies, and special events. But the lion’s share – almost $1 million – comes from donations and sales at its family stores in Reidsville and Eden. And the thrift shops have seen way fewer patrons since March with virus concerns keep shoppers at home and online.
Lee said he’s hopeful bell ringers may be able to set up in the traditional way outside area shopping hubs this holiday season.
But at this stage in the pandemic, not enough is known about the public health forecast to be sure bell ringers will be allowed to solicit.
Because of that uncertainty, Salvation Army leaders are looking to offset any downturn in donations through a new initiative called the “Red Kettle Challenge.” It’s something like traditional kettle giving, but with a twist.
Instead of manning a kettle, volunteers will ask friends and family to chip in, then set about collecting donations from their pledges.
Other plans are in the works, as well, and will be announced in detail when the Rockingham County Corps kicks off its annual fund drive around the first of November.
“It’s all going to be an adjustment and a challenge,” said Eugene Russell, a semi-retired Madison attorney who is co-chair of the Rockingham County Corps’ advisory board.
“I’m prayerful and hopeful we’re going to have a plan that works.”
Since becoming involved with the Salvation Army, Russell has grown more and more convinced of the good the organization does for the community, he said.
He’s heard personally from individuals who have offered their thanks for basics, such as a bus ticket in a time of emergency. And an elderly individual told Russell of memories of receiving a first-ever Christmas gift that came thanks to the Salvation Army.
Russell has high praise for the Lees, who took over leadership of the local corps in June 2019.
“They’re very good about getting out and getting involved in the community,” Russell said. “They’re very sincere, very warm.”
Syung (pronounced “Son”) Young Lee, 50, is a native of South Korea, but his parents immigrated to the United States more than 35 years ago and raised him in northern Virginia.
The Rockingham County Corps is his fifth appointment through the Salvation Army, an organization for which he’s served more than 25 years.
Prior to coming here, the Lees, who have three daughters, served as majors in the Kernersville branch of the Salvation Army.
“I had a calling from God that I needed to be at the Salvation Army,” Syung Young Lee said. “I answered the call.”