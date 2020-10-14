SBI, Sheriff's office investigate drive-by shooting into multiple homes, suspect fires at detective

REIDSVILLE — A drive-by shooter fired into several residences here on Friday morning, then led a sheriff's deputy on a chase and shot at a detective before he was arrested.

Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies arrested Franklin Stephen Waite, 52, of 112 Trailer Drive, Ruffin, in connection with the crime and charged him with one count each of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon against a law enforcement officer, and eight counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, according to news release from Lt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Sam Page has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the ongoing probe into the crime because a local officer discharged his weapon in pursuit of the suspect.

Callers told the sheriff's office at around 11:15 a.m. that a gunman driving near Benaja Road and Capital Loop had shot into several houses.

No injuries were reported.

Residents of the neighborhood told authorities they were familiar with the suspect and his truck and decribed it as a burgundy Nissan.