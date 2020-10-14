SBI, Sheriff's office investigate drive-by shooting into multiple homes, suspect fires at detective

REIDSVILLE — A drive-by shooter fired into several residences here on Friday morning, then led a sheriff's deputy on a chase and shot at a detective before he was arrested.
Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies arrested Franklin Stephen Waite, 52, of 112 Trailer Drive, Ruffin, in connection with the crime and charged him with one count each of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon against a law enforcement officer, and eight counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, according to news release from Lt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the sheriff's office.
Sheriff Sam Page has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the ongoing probe into the crime because a local officer discharged his weapon in pursuit of the suspect.
Callers told the sheriff's office at around 11:15 a.m. that a gunman driving near Benaja Road and Capital Loop had shot into several houses.
No injuries were reported.
Residents of the neighborhood told authorities they were familiar with the suspect and his truck and decribed it as a burgundy Nissan.
Shortly after the crimes were reported, Deputy Z. Warner saw the Waite in his vehicle and tried to stop him, but the suspect fled in his truck. Warner chased Waite to Cunningham Road near Spearman Road.
Once there, the Waite stopped his truck and began firing his gun at a detective from the sheriff's office. The detective returned fire, but no one was struck and the Waite was taken into custody, the news release said.
"I am so very proud of my deputies today, especially,'' Page said in a press statement late Friday. "They stood fast in the face of danger to confront a deadly threat and protect the citizens of Rockingham County. They have my full support. And to anyone who fires a weapon at my deputies, rest assured they are going to do their job and stop the threat.''
Held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $5,000,000 secured bond, Waite will appear in district court on Nov. 2.
The investigation is ongoing, officials said.
