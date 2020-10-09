SBI, Sheriff's office investigate drive-by shooting into multiple homes, suspect fires at detective

REIDSVILLE — A drive-by shooter fired into several residences here on Friday morning, then led a sheriff's deputy on a chase and shot at a detective before he was arrested.

A suspect is in custody and authorities will share his name and charges with the media later today, according to a news release from Lt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Sam Page has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the ongoing probe into the crime because a local officer discharged his weapon in pursuit of the suspect.

Callers told the sheriff's office at around 11:15 a.m. that a gunman driving near Benaja Raod and Capital Loop had shot into several houses.

No injuries were reported.

Residents of the neighborhood told authorities they were familiar with the suspect and his truck and decribed is as a burgundy Nissan.

Shortly after the crimes were reported, Deputy Z. Warner saw the suspect in his vehicle and tried to stop him, but the suspect fled. Warner chased the suspect to Cunnigham Road near Spearman Road.