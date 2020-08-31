Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, ALLEGHANY NC, ASHE, ROCKINGHAM, STOKES, SURRY, WATAUGA, WILKES AND YADKIN. IN VIRGINIA, BEDFORD, CAMPBELL, CARROLL, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, GRAYSON, HENRY, PATRICK, PITTSYLVANIA AND ROANOKE. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * HEAVY RAIN FROM EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WILL OCCUR TODAY INTO TONIGHT. RAINFALL RATES OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AN HOUR COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. * FLASH FLOODING OF LOCAL STREAMS, CREEKS AND URBAN AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&