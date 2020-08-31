REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies and Investigators are seeking the identity of a knife-wielding man wanted in connection with a Friday robbery of a residence here.
The suspect, likely in his 30s and bearded, was captured on security camera and wore a white shirt, blue jeans and black and white high top tennis shoes when he entered a Cook Florist Road home. He is Black,stands at about 6-feet and weighs roughly 200 pounds, investigators estimate.
No one was injured during the armed robbery, authorities said in a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities ask that anyone who knows the suspect's identity or whereabouts, call 911. To make an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers tipline at 336-349-9683. Crime Stoppers pays CASH for tips leading to arrests.
