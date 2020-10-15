State Highway Patrol Honor Guard Receives New Bugle

The North Carolina Highway Patrol State Auxiliary on Friday presented a new bugle to the Trooper William Bryant Davis Honor Guard in Troop D headquartered in Greensboro. The law enforcement group covers Rockingham County among other regions.

A detail was formed and named after Davis, who died in a crash on Oct. 21, 1999 in Guilford County.

Auxiliary Chaplain Dianne Johnson presented the bugle and accepted on behalf of the detail led by Lieutenant J.C. Rigsbee.

The honor guard team participates in funeral services for fallen active and retired members of the Highway Patrol, at law enforcement memorial services, and other various community-related events.

The group also provides services, which in include serving as pallbearers, offering twenty-one-gun salutes, flag detail, and conducting the bugle call.

The group's core mission is to display respect for grieving families while underscoring the legacy of the fallen officer.

For more than 150 years, the bugle call titled “Taps” has honored countless heroes of our country.

This melody of respect is a significant part of every service our detail performs.

The mission of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is to promote excellence in traffic enforcement through a commitment to the safe and efficient flow of traffic, crime reduction and response to natural hazards and manmade threats.