Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN SURRY... SOUTHERN STOKES...SOUTHEASTERN WILKES... ROCKINGHAM...CASWELL AND YADKIN COUNTIES... AT 207 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM PROVIDENCE TO NEAR KING TO NEAR WINDY GAP. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND SMALL HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... REIDSVILLE... YADKINVILLE... WENTWORTH... MAYODAN... JONESVILLE... MADISON... AND YANCEYVILLE. HEAVY RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.