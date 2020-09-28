The Jeffrey MacDonald murder case: Where are they now?

Bernard "Bernie" Segal: MacDonald's lead defense attorney, known primarily for his work in civil rights causes, died at his home in Philadelphia in 1997 at age 89.

Wade Smith: Smith, considered one of the top civil and criminal defense attorneys in North Carolina, assisted on the MacDonald case in 1979. Later in his career, Smith was co-counsel for Ann Miller Kontz, the Raleigh chemist who poisoned her husband with arsenic in 2000. Smith also represented one of the men wrongly accused in the Duke lacrosse scandal. In 2006, Smith was appointed as one of eight commissioners on the newly established North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission, created to evaluate actual innocence claims. He continues to practice law in Raleigh.

Jim Blackburn: Blackburn was the co-lead federal prosecutor in the 1979 trial and won the conviction against MacDonald. Later in his career, Blackburn became known for forging phony court documents and illegally wiring money from his law firm's bank account. In 1993, he plead guilty to fraud, embezzlement, forgery and obstruction of justice. He was disbarred and served three and a half months in jail. Blackburn hired Wade Smith to represent him.