The Supreme Court could kill protection for preexisting conditions. You should be terrified

Legal scholars consider the grounds of the case to be absurd, but if a fifth conservative justice is confirmed in time to hear it, the ACA could be hanging by a thread. If no new justice is confirmed in time, a 4-4 tie on the Court would leave in place a lower court ruling that declared the ACA unconstitutional.

For millions of Americans, the paramount threat of an ACA invalidation would be the loss of its protection for people with preexisting conditions. This is important for all Americans for two reasons.

As the Kaiser Family Foundation observed in 2001, "anyone can find himself or herself in need of individual market coverage at some point in their lives," for reasons that include job loss, self-employment, early retirement, divorce or loss of a breadwinning spouse.

Second, the chance of having a preexisting condition increases with age. According to the foundation, an average of about 15% of those aged 18-24 have a preexisting condition, rising to 47% among those aged 60-64.

Let's add a third reason: the pandemic. A COVID-19 diagnosis or even a past infection could well be considered a preexisting condition for the purpose of applying for coverage. At the latest count, about 6.9 million Americans have been infected.