Nurse Amy Cassell works swiftly entering medical data Tuesday morning at a testing center located in the tented parking lot at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library. The center is sponsored by Caswell Medical’s James Austin Health Clinic in Eden and is open on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A clinician visits each client’s carside and performs a nasal swab test through the car window, maximizing safety through social distancing. Test results are typically available within seven business days.