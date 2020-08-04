ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — For decades, doctors William and Scott Luking have served thousands of patients in Rockingham County. The brothers’ offices at Reidsville Family Medicine are close to one another, and during the 30-plus years they’ve worked together, they’d gotten used to checking in and conferring on cases.
But since COVID-19, they’ve had to be more cautious about this—now masking up and remaining socially distant when possible.
“There was not a lot in the literature telling primary care practices how to prepare for what was rolling in because it was just so sudden,” William Luking said.
“So, my brother and I had a number of weekend sessions where we sat down and looked at the nature of the virus and its contagiousness and its respiratory (effects) and we took a lot of steps early on.”
Like the Luking brothers, people across the state, country and world have had to change their behaviors to avoid the risk of coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control recommends thorough handwashing, six feet of social distance and a face covering in public settings.
In North Carolina, cases are on the rise, the county’s cases have surged in recent weeks, now topping 500, and Rockingham County has seen six deaths since mid-July, bringing it’s coronavirus casualty county to eight, according to state and county health statistics.
Though state and county COVID-19 cases are increasing, many people, including those here have not been wearing masks consistently or properly social distancing.
Such rural resistance to masking and other safety protocols is a well-recognized pattern of defiance, national statistics show. Gallup survey results published in mid-April stated that “residents of cities and suburbs are more likely than those in more rural areas to have worn masks.”
Political affiliation also seems to influence whether or not folks will mask up, with outspoken Republicans arguing that mask mandates at the state level are an infringement on personal freedoms guaranteed by the constitution. And in the face of skyrocketing infection rates and COVID-19-realted deaths across the South, President Donald Trump long resisted wearing a mask, himself.
Indeed, Gallup results also showed that Democrats were more likely than Republicans and independents to say they wore masks in public
“Virology should not be a political issue,” Dr. Betsy Tuttle-Newhall, a Rockingham County native and nationally renowned surgeon and hospital adminstrator, said recently. “It is what it is.”
Tuttle-Newhall, who serves as chairperson of the Department of Surgery at East Carolina University, emphasized that the coronavirus pandemic, the first since the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, is a new experience for many people, regardless of their political leaning.
“This has been the most profound event in most of these people’s lives, ... this pandemic,” said Tuttle-Newhall, who was raised in Madison. “It’s not something that they’ve thought about. There was no preparation for this.”
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide mask mandate in late June and in July extended the “Safer at Home Phase 2” until Friday.
“I honestly believe that people feel, when things go bad and things change in your reality, you want to hold on to the fact that you actually potentially have some control, especially if some people are mandating or pushing you to do something that you’re not really sure is the right thing to do ... ,” said Tuttle-Newhall, who firmly advocates wearing a mask.
While most patients understand the COVID-19 threat is real, Luking said that early on in the pandemic, he had to convince his patients that COVID-19 was not a hoax as the president suggested in early spring.
“I still hear from folks that think that overall it’s overblown, but the folks who say that don’t seem to be quite so firm in their convictions anymore,” Luking said. “And more of them are saying, ‘Yes, it’s reasonable to try to protect yourself or protect your family.’”
As a family physician, Luking has served four-generations of some families. He said within families, people in the second generation and below often do not think coronavirus is a “big deal” and prefer not wearing face masks.
“I see that expressed a lot more either in younger folks who don’t seem to worry about that sort of thing much anyway, or somewhat the middle ground, folks with a risk factor or two, but who just stubbornly want to kind of cling to the idea that it’s a disruption to their freedom,” Luking said.
Tuttle-Newhall referenced the 1918 Flu pandemic, during which people brought the influenza virus home to other family members. The social norm of the era was to live with extended family, which meant crowded households. Such households are still quite popular in rural counties like Rockingham, Tuttle-Newhall noted.
“Whatever you want to do with you is fine,” Tuttle-Newhall said. “But you understand that when you take this (virus) home to your mother, you really don’t want to be the one that’s going to be responsible for her illness and or death.”
