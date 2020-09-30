'There is no technological substitute for it': Greensboro Youth Orchestra resumes in-person rehearsals — outdoors

This fall, they will have both in-person and online rehearsal activities.

"Although all three GSYO orchestras have exciting virtual activities planned, ensemble music making really needs to be done together," Feldman said.

"It's like dancing, or theater or basketball," Feldman said. "You can do it individually, but it's so powerful to be able to collaborate with others. And home internet doesn't easily allow for large groups of people to synchronously make music together from their homes."

In ensuing rehearsals, his Youth Orchestra members also will break into smaller chamber ensembles and rehearse in mini-pavilions around the camp.

For friends Chaeyon Jang and Annie Vo, the rehearsal brought their first in-person meeting in months. They had stayed in touch through the Snapchat messaging app.

The high school seniors, both violinists, talked about preparing for college. "College applications are coming up soon," Jang said.

Twin brothers Maceo and Miles Fowler, 16-year-old violists, waited quietly for rehearsal to start.

"It's been awhile since I've been around so many people," Maceo Fowler said.