MADISON — A trio of masked and armed home invaders knocked on Fletcher and Judy Knight's door at around midnight on Wednesday before bursting in to rob the couple and injure Fletcher Knight, 73.
Two male suspects, both described as about 6 feet tall and slim, carried hand guns and were joined by a slim female accomplice who stood at about 5 feet 2 inches tall. The suspects are Black, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, and demanded money from the couple at their 1390 Sardis Church Road home before one of the men struck Knight with a gun, causing a laceration.
The culprits fled the Knights' home with an undisclosed amount of money, several handguns, an iPad and an iPhone, the sheriff's office said in a Thursday news release.
Knight was treated for his injuries at an area hospital and is expected to recover.
Sheriff's investigators ask anyone who has information about the case to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.