WENTWORTH — State health officials report that eight residents of an Eden nursing home and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. And near Madison, a second nursing home has confirmed two staff members have contracted the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation in Eden had reported eight patients with the highly contagious coronavirus that has ravaged nursing homes across the state and nation.
One staff member at the 112-bed care home has tested positive, according to the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services.
In western Rockingham County near Madison, Jacob's Creek Nursing Home has reported lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 test results in two staff members at the 170-bed facility.
On Tuesday, no Jacob's Creek residents had been listed by the state as infected.
Testing is up in Rockingham County, and so are the positive case counts. On Friday, Rockingham had tallied 595 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
By Tuesday, the number had climbed to 643, marking a 48-case leap, or increase rate of 8%.
Since Aug. 4, when cases numbered 500, the county has watched the total ascend to 643, a swell of 29%.
Of the county's 643 total patients recorded after 10,751 tests, 61.3%, or 394, have recovered, according to county health officials. Meanwhile, 33.6%, or 216 patients, are convalescing at home and in quarantine.
Such numbers may be deceptively low, however, public health experts agree.
Leading scientists forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases— between 25-40%— are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
Three known asymptomatic patients are noted in Tuesdays statistics from the Rockingham County Department of Health & Human Services. (See info graphic, pg. A2)
Hospitalizations were up to 13 on Tuesday, which is on the high side for the rural county of about 91,000 residents. And in the 10-day span between Aug. 4-14, health officials watched case numbers escalate by about 100.
Last Wednesday, Rockingham County added a ninth coronavirus death to its database when a patient in the 60-70 age range succumbed to the coronavirus, county health records show. The patient had underlying health conditions, said Susan Young, county interim health director.
The eight other individuals who've died were between 60-95 and all suffered from underlying health problems, Young has said.
In past weeks, health officials have been troubled by a high number of younger people testing positive for COVID-19, with many in their late teens and 20s.
Now, as the state's universities see outbreaks on campuses and some, such as UNC Chapel Hill, shift to all online classes, a great number of students may depart dorms and return home to the county.
That homecoming could mean students exposed to the virus at college could spread infection in Rockingham.
"They should self isolate as much as possible in the home, use separate bathrooms, stay in one wing or area if possible,'' Young said of safety protocols students can use in their homes.
"If in contact with family wear a mask, be outside as much as possible and clean high touch surfaces frequently,'' Young said, adding that any student who develops symptoms should seek testing immediately, continue self isolation and report close contacts to the health department.
Health statistics show that 315 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40, while 294 are below.
To illustrate the increase in known cases, on July 17, the county’s patients numbered 356. On Friday, 595 cases signaled a 67% increase in 28 days. Since June 23, known cases have soared by 236% from 177 patients.
Statewide, 145,516 people have contracted COVID-19 and 2,348 have died.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Dept., visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
