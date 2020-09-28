Two Rockingham County middle schools will be closed for two weeks because of COVID-19 exposure

Two Rockingham County middle schools — Holmes and Reidsville —will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Monday, because of COVID-19 exposure.

The principals of each school posted an announcement on the Rockingham County Schools' Facebook page.

Both schools will resort to online learning through Oct. 11.

Reidsville Middle School Principal Erica Blackwell said the exposure at the school was connected to seventh-grade classes. Blackwell said she is not allowed to release the student's name affected by the COVID-19 exposure.

"If you are directly exposed, you have already received a separate call from me," Blackwell said.

"We have consulted with (county) health department (officials) closely, and they have advised us to close all of Reidsville Middle School because the direct exposure. ... We want to be extra cautious that this does not spread further."

Holmes principal Nicole Lancaster made a similar Facebook posting for the Eden middle school.

Lancaster said there were at least five confirmed and/or presumptive cases of COVID-19 at the school. Lancaster also said she could not identify any of the affected students.

"If any staff member or student was directly exposed, they have already been notified and asked to quarantine in addition to all people in their household," she said.