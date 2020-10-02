UNC Rockingham Health Care names new CNO

EDEN — UNC Rockingham Health Care on Thursday named Tammy Needham Chief Nursing Officer.

Needham had served as interim CNO since mid-August at the hospital here, while continuing as CNO at UNC Health's Chatham Hospital in Siler City, a

a role she’s held for eight years.

Needham will transition to a full-time post as CNO at UNC Rockingham on Oct. 18. The job will have her supervising multiple clinical departments across the hospital and serving as one of five members of the hospital’s Senior Leadership Team.

Selected from a field of more than 40 candidates, Needham stood out because of her experience in promoting a culture of safety, said UNC Rockingham’s interim CEO Steven Eblin.

“We will benefit from Tammy’s integrity, accountability, enthusiasm, and her ability to lead change,” Eblin said.

He further lauded Needham for her talent at enhancing the patient experience and her record for increasing quality service and standards.

Under Needham's leadership, Chatham Hospital was recognized in September by Becker’s Hospital Review as a top-rated hospital for patient experience.