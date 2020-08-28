ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Infections in patients and staff at two of the county's long-term care facilities were up from 51 on Aug. 21 to 67 on Thursday afternoon, the county's top health official said during a public service announcement recorded Thursday.
And between Thursday and Friday, the county reported a record number of new cases — 51, which brought Rockingham's total to 798 on the eve of the weekend.
Another troubling development for the county: nine Rockingham County residents have died of COVID-19 in the past nine days.
And hospitalizations have risen sharply this week from 18 on Tuesday to 26 on Wednesday— by far the county's highest rate since the start of the global health crisis.
The nursing home outbreaks are at Jacob's Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation in Madison and the Brian Health & Rehabilitation Center in Eden, Susan Young, the county's interim public health director, said during a videotaped interview Thursday with Mable Scott, the county's public information officer.
One Brian Center resident has died from the coronavirus, a spokesman for the facility said Wednesday via email.
And an undisclosed number of nursing home patients with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in local and regional medical centers, Young said.
Young said she did not know of any infected staff from either nursing center requiring hospitalization.
Outdated state health statistics show that between Jacob's Creek and Brian Center, only 11 staff and patients are infected. It is unclear why the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services' records are incomplete.
Young had declined earlier this week to discuss nursing home cases and the precipitous increase in county cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Instead, after receiving RockinghamNow's request for data via the N.C. Public Records Law on Wednesday, she shared requested information in the Thursday videotape.
During the video, Young emphasized that her department seeks to be "transparent'' about infection numbers.
Young also highlighted the fact that for the first six months of the pandemic, diligent nursing home and health department staff had kept COVID-19 out of the county's long-term care institutions.
And by contact tracing the interactions of infected nursing home staff, Young said her investigators located the sources of infection for both Jacob's Creek and Brian Center.
Brian Center shares details Jacob's Creek silent
The Brian Center's spokesman shared information about the facility's outbreak in a Friday email that was not received by RockinghamNow until Wednesday evening.
"We have a total of 19 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time,'' said Annaliese Impink, Chief Experience Officer for SavaSeniorCare Consulting LLC.
"Seven of those residents have recovered at this point,'' Impink said.
The 112-bed facility currently serves 85 patients and they, along with staff, are tested for COVID-19 once weekly, Impink said. Test results turnarounds can take between 3-5 days, she said.
Sick patients are held in a special unit, Impink explained in the email. "The unit is staffed with designated nursing staff, where possible,'' she said, and visitors are not allowed in the care home.
Numerous sources close to the Jacob's Creek facility say that roughly 30 patients and staff are infected with the coronavirus, but Shannon Hairston, director of the 170-bed facility, did not return phone calls or emails.
On Aug. 19, the county death toll stood at 9 and by Thursday had climbed to 18, with at least six deaths since Aug. 21. All deaths have occured in people between age 56-98, Young said, explaining all patients suffered from underlying health conditions. It was not clear how many of the deceased are nursing home patients.
Friday's tally of 798 cases represented a 16.3% rise in infections since Aug. 21 when cases stood at 686. The change represents the steepest weekly climb in the county since the pandemic's start.
Sources who declined to share their names for fear of losing employment, have said some workers at Brian Center and Jacob's Creek have jobs at more than one long-term care facility, potentially creating an avenue for cross-infection.
The county's problem with COVID-19 in nursing homes is hardly unique. Indeed, the highly contagious virus has ravaged long-term care institutions in counties across the state and nation.
The Centers for Disease Control reports 3,772 nursing home COVID-19 cases and 795 deaths in North Carolina. That works out to an estimated 115 cases per 1,000 N.C. patients and 25.7 deaths per 1,000, CDC statistics show.
The national database has confirmed 188,954 coronavirus cases among nursing facility patients, tallied 115, 158 more suspected cases and recorded 48, 215 deaths of such senior patients since the dawn of the global health emergency.
Looking back for perspective
Since Aug. 4, when Rockingham cases numbered 500, the count is up by 59.6%.
Of the county's total patients found after 11,960 tests, 54.3%, or 434, have recovered, according to health officials. Rockingham County is home to an estimated 91,000 people.
Meanwhile, 33%, or 265 patients, are convalescing at home and in quarantine.
Such numbers may be deceptively low, however, public health experts agree.
Infectious disease experts forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases— between 25-40%— are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
Two known asymptomatic patients are noted in Thursday's statistics from the Rockingham County Department of Health & Human Services.
Health stats show that 405 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40, while 351 are below. Ages were not specified for 42 patients.
The climb in county cases has surged 124% since cases numbered 356 on July 17.
Statewide, 161,076 people have contracted COVID-19 and 2,630 have died.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Dept., visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
