ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Eight Rockingham County residents have died of COVID-19 in the past eight days — a week after the county's top health official confirmed outbreaks at two long-term care facilities here.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations have risen sharply this week from 18 on Tuesday to 26 on Wednesday, by far the county's highest rate since the start of the global health crisis.
At least 51 residents and staff of two nursing homes have tested positive for COVID-19, Susan Young, the county's interim public health director, said on Friday.
Outdated state health statistics show staff and patients are infected at Jacob's Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Madison and Brian Health & Rehabilitation Center in Eden. However, state numbers account for only 11 cases.
But when asked on Thursday to shed light on the increase in county cases, developments at nursing homes and whether new cases and/or deaths are related to long-term care facilities, Young declined.
Instead, she referred questions to a standardized information graphic with limited data that is shared publicly on the RCDHHS website, but features no data on congregate living facilities. (See graphic on pg. A2)
"Please see our informatics pages, I will no longer be providing any further information,'' Young wrote in a Monday morning email.
RockinghamNow has since made a formal request for the information through the N.C. Public Records Law.
The Brian Center's corporate spokesman, however, shed light on the facility's outbreak in an Friday email that was not received by RockinghamNow until Wednesday evening.
"We have a total of 19 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time,'' said Annaliese Impink, Chief Experience Officer, SavaSeniorCare Consulting LLC, via email.
"Seven of those residents have recovered at this point.'' And one patient has died, Impink said.
The facility currently serves 85 patients and they, along with staff, are tested for COVID-19 once weekly, Impink said. Test results turnarounds can take between 3-5 days, she said.
Sick patients are held in a special unit, Impink explained in the email. "The unit is staffed with designated nursing staff, where possible,'' she said, and visitors are not allowed in the care home.
Numerous sources close to the Jacob's Creek facility say that roughly 30 patients and staff are infected with the coronavirus, but Shannon Hairston, director of the 170-bed facility, has not returned phone calls or emails.
On Aug. 19, the county death toll stood at 9 and by Thursday had climbed to 17, with at least five deaths since Friday.
County cases numbered 747 on Thursday, up from 686 on Friday -- an 8.9% hike, county health statistics show.
Last week, COVID-19 took the lives of three Rockingham Countians. Those individuals were between 55-90 years old and all suffered from underlying health conditions, Young said last week.
She declined this week to discuss the ages or conditions of the newest casualties.
Sources who declined to share their names for fear of losing employment, have said some workers at Brian Center and Jacob's Creek have jobs at more than one long-term care facility, potentially creating an avenue for cross-infection.
The county's problem with COVID-19 in nursing homes is hardly unique. Indeed, the highly contagious virus has ravaged long-term care institutions in counties across the state and nation.
The Centers for Disease Control reports 3,772 nursing home COVID-19 cases and 795 deaths in North Carolina. That works out to an estimated 115 cases per 1,000 N.C. patients and 25.7 deaths per 1,000, CDC statistics show.
The national database has confirmed 188,954 coronavirus cases among nursing facility patients, tallied 115, 158 more suspected cases and recorded 48, 215 deaths of such senior patients since the dawn of the global health emergency.
Since Aug. 4, when cases numbered 500, the count is up by 49.4%.
Of the county's 747 total patients found after 11,960 tests, 56%, or 434, have recovered, according to health officials. Rockingham County is home to an estimated 91,000 people.
Meanwhile, 34%, or 262 patients, are convalescing at home and in quarantine.
Such numbers may be deceptively low, however, public health experts agree.
Infectious disease experts forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases— between 25-40%— are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
Two known asymptomatic patients is noted in Tuesdays statistics from the Rockingham County Department of Health & Human Services.
Health statistics show that 393 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40, while 344 are below. Ages were not specified for 10 patients.
The climb in county cases has surged 109.8% since case numbered 356 on July 17 in this county of about 91,000.
Statewide, 158,985 people have contracted COVID-19 and 2,606 have died.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Dept., visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
